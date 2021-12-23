USA TODAY Sports' Week 16 NFL picks: Bills or Patriots with first place of AFC East at stake?

Week 16 of the 2021 NFL season opens with only one of the league's 14 playoff spots spoken for, the Green Bay Packers already crowned NFC North champions.

Seven other teams have clinching scenarios this weekend, including the New England Patriots, who need a win and help to wrap up the AFC East or at least secure a wild-card berth. However the Pats, who host the Bills, will also lose control of the division if they lose to Buffalo – a team they vanquished in blustery conditions three weeks ago.

It's not the only divisional game Sunday afternoon with major ramifications.

The Cincinnati Bengals can take a huge step toward their first AFC North championship since 2015 if they can complete a season sweep of the Baltimore Ravens. Both teams are currently 8-6 and tied for the division lead. And the Dallas Cowboys can put a bow on the NFC East if they're able to beat a desperate Washington Football Team for the second time in two weeks.

And if you seek a difficult under-the-radar game to pick, how about Jets-Jaguars, key positioning for the 2022 draft at stake.

It's the Holidays, and everyone matters!

