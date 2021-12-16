USA TODAY Sports' Week 15 NFL picks: Which AFC teams solidify playoff standing?

Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season dawns with 24 teams owning at least six wins. Of the league's 32 clubs, only six are not either in a projected playoff spot or within a game of a wild-card berth.

However clarity could come into better focus after this weekend, particularly in the AFC – the first three games of the interconference variety, Chiefs-Chargers (Thursday), Raiders-Browns (Saturday) and Patriots-Colts (Saturday) all with significant postseason implications.

Sunday serves up Titans-Steelers and Bengals-Broncos, Tennessee potentially in position to lock up the AFC South while the other three clubs – each with six losses like the seventh-seeded Buffalo Bills – seek wild-card headway.

The Ravens, clinging to first place in the AFC North, host the top-seeded Packers in Sunday's best interconference matchup.

New England, Arizona, Dallas, Green Bay, the LA Rams and Tampa Bay all have playoff clinching scenarios.

