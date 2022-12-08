USA TODAY Sports' Week 14 NFL picks: Chargers or Dolphins in matchup of AFC playoff hopefuls?

You could say Week 14 of the NFL season marks the final installment of the schedule before the league-wide playoff drive hits high gear. Why? Because six clubs are on bye, the last weekend of the regular season that won't feature all 32 teams.

That doesn't mean there aren't intriguing matchups, including the Buffalo Bills seeking a little revenge on the New York Jets after losing in The Meadowlands five weeks ago. New York's other team, the Giants, must hand the Philadelphia Eagles their second loss if the G-Men are to sustain their postseason hopes.

The Kansas City Chiefs and/or Minnesota Vikings can become the first squads of the 2022 season to clinch divisional crowns. San Francisco 49ers rookie QB Brock Purdy will make his first NFL start against none other than Northern California native Tom Brady and the visiting Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And Baker Mayfield might make his Los Angeles Rams debut.

But perhaps Week 14's most captivating contest could be set for Sunday night, when Justin Herbert and the LA Chargers play host to Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins in a battle of exciting third-year quarterbacks and their playoff-aspiring outfits.

NATE DAVIS: Baker Mayfield joining Los Angeles Rams could avert NFL scheduling disaster

JARRETT BELL: Elite defense is (still) key to 49ers chances to pull off miracle with third-string QB

NFL PLAYOFF PICTURE: Where things stand heading into Week 14

WEEK 14 POWER RANKINGS: Eagles remain No. 1, but rest of top five gets shakeup

(Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook)

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NFL picks Week 14: Dolphins or Chargers as AFC playoff hopefuls meet?