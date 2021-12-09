USA TODAY Sports' Week 14 NFL picks: Do Los Angeles Rams beat Cardinals in Arizona to tighten NFC West?

Week 14 of the NFL season marks the final one in the 2021 regular season with bye weeks – the resurgent Colts, Dolphins, Eagles and Patriots all putting their playoff pushes on pause.

But, of course, there are plenty of compelling matchups to monitor, starting Thursday night as the Pittsburgh Steelers and Minnesota Vikings attempt to climb their way back into projected wild-card slots.

Ravens-Browns, Raiders-Chiefs and Cowboys-Washington herald the return of more frequent end-of-season divisional matchups, first-place Dallas hoping to hold off a WFT squad which owns an NFC-best four-game winning streak.

Bills-Buccaneers and 49ers-Bengals highlight Sunday's interconference slate, both games with significant playoff ramifications – three of those teams currently clinging to wild-card spots while the Bucs have a shot at wrapping up the NFC South if they emerge victorious and get some outside help.

But Monday night could be the game to watch as the Los Angeles Rams head to the desert for their 2021 rematch with the Arizona Cardinals, who prevailed 37-20 at LA in Week 4. The Rams (8-4) will be seeking to close the gap in the NFC West, while the Cards (NFL best 10-2 record) can wrap up a playoff spot by winning at home – where they haven't beaten the Rams since 2014, when the franchise was based in Los Angeles.

Enjoy!

