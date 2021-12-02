USA TODAY Sports' Week 13 NFL picks: Do New England Patriots or Buffalo Bills emerge with AFC East lead?

The NFL's December schedule opens with some strong matchups, beginning Thursday night as the COVID-strapped Dallas Cowboys visit the reeling New Orleans Saints – they hope to end a four-game slide by giving quarterback Taysom Hill his first start under center in 2021 – with playoff aspirations in play for both clubs.

Sunday offers a nice pairing of 2020 first-round quarterbacks as the Los Angeles Chargers' Justin Herbert and Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow face off for the first time. "Sunday Night Football" marks the return of the Kansas City Chiefs after a week off. They'll face the Denver Broncos, who are just a game back of K.C. for the AFC West lead, in a game that was flexed into prime time.

But the Week 13 pièce de résistance will be played Monday night, when the red-hot New England Patriots – winners of six in a row – meet the Buffalo Bills for the first time this season. The winner will enter Tuesday with the AFC East lead.

