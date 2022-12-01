USA TODAY Sports' Week 13 NFL picks: NFC East rival Giants, Commanders battle for playoff positioning

The NFL's Week 13 lineup looks like a captivating one, six of its 15 games pairing teams with winning records – including Thursday night's matchup between the Buffalo Bills (8-3) and New England Patriots (6-5).

Other (very) notable showdowns include Jets-Vikings, Dolphins-49ers and Chiefs-Bengals, a rematch of last season's AFC championship game. The Philadelphia Eagles (10-1) will host the Tennessee Titans (7-4) in the A.J. Brown Bowl, and reinstated QB Deshaun Watson will make his debut with the Cleveland Browns in Houston against the Texans, who drafted him in 2017.

But perhaps no contest has bigger stakes than the Washington Commanders' visit to the New York Giants. The teams will play twice over the next three weekends, the Commanders (7-5) looking to overtake the Giants (7-4) both in the NFC East while moving up in the conference's playoff field – where New York currently projects as the second wild card and Washington the third and final one.

