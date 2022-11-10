USA TODAY Sports' Week 10 NFL picks: Which teams might be on upset alert?

Week 10 of the 2022 NFL season officially ushers in the second half of the campaign, 136 regular-season games down and 136 left to go.

On tap, the league's first-ever regular-season game in Germany, Jeff Saturday's debut as coach of the Indianapolis Colts, Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy's return to Lambeau Field, and the unbeaten Philadelphia Eagles trying to improve to 9-0 for the first time in their 90-season history.

The game of the week should be the Bills hosting the Minnesota Vikings, however, Buffalo QB Josh Allen's elbow injury has left his availability for the contest in doubt. Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford's status is also in jeopardy as he works through the concussion protocol.

While Sunday's slate begins early in Munich, where the Buccaneers and Seahawks will tangle, it ends with what should be a fun NorCal (49ers) vs. SoCal (Chargers) throwdown.

