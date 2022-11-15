USA TODAY Sports updated bowl projections for the Crimson Tide, CFP

Since the inception of the college football playoffs in 2014, the Alabama Crimson Tide essentially had an annual invite. However, for only the second time since it began, the Tide will likely not be taking part. With the LSU victory over Arkansas this weekend the Tigers clinched the SEC West eliminating the Tide’s final path to the playoffs.

No two-loss team has ever qualified for the playoffs, and I don’t see that changing this year, but this Alabama team isn’t like other two-loss teams. Despite their flaws, the Tide still has the greatest coach to ever live, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner at quarterback, and the only two losses came on the road against Tennessee and LSU, both of which are top-10 teams. So while it may not be a national title, Alabama will be playing in a meaningful bowl in January and aim for another ten-win season.

USA TODAY Sports has released its updated bowl and playoff projections ahead of Week 12. As things stand, the Crimson Tide are expected to meet the Clemson Tigers in the Orange Bowl on Dec. 30. This would be the fifth post-season meeting between the two sides since 2016, and some would even consider it to be a blooming rivalry.

The playoffs are currently predicted to be Georgia vs. TCU in the Peach Bowl and Ohio State vs. Oregon in the Fiesta Bowl. With rivalry weekend and conference championships coming in the following weeks, buckle up for a wild finish to the season.

