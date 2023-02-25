USA Today Sports has UNC on fringe of NCAA Tournament

The North Carolina Tar Heels face an important challenge on Saturday afternoon, hosting No. 6 Virginia in the Dean Dome. This is a big chance for the Tar Heels to pickup a Quad 1 win on Saturday and boost their NCAA Tournament resume.

Almost all of the mock brackets out there don’t have UNC in the field of 68 going into this game. While a win would be huge, the Tar Heels have to finish this season strong and try to win three-straight games.

Going into the game, Paul Myerberg, Erick Smith, and Eddie Timanus updated their NCAA Tournament mock for USA Today Sports and like others, they have the Tar Heels as a ‘first four out’ team.

Joining UNC on that line is Penn State, Texas Tech, and Utah State.

North Carolina and Texas Tech both have games on Saturday as the Tar Heels host Virginia and Texas Tech hosts TCU. Penn State will play a game on Sunday against Rutgers while Utah State won’t play until next week.

Ahead of those teams in the ‘last four in’ are Memphis, USC, Oklahoma State, and Mississippi State. All of those teams are in action except for Memphis who plays on Sunday.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire