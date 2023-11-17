USA TODAY Sports unanimously favors Missouri over Florida in Week 12

Billy Napier and his Florida football program have two more chances to earn a spot among the bowl-eligible teams as the regular season winds down. The first of those two opportunities comes this weekend on the road against the No. 11 Missouri Tigers.

The Gators should have clinched a berth against the Arkansas Razorbacks, but some poor sideline coaching resulted in a defeat and a difficult hill to climb to get into December. This Mizzou squad is one of the best in recent memory and will have the cold weather on its side Saturday night.

USA TODAY Sports’ panel of six experts comprised of Scooby Axson, Jace Evans, Paul Myerberg, Erick Smith, Eddie Timanus and Dan Wolken unanimously chose Missouri over Florida in their Week 12 predictions.

The Tigers host the Gators in Columbia on Nov. 18 inside Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game can be watched on ESPN.

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire