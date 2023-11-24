USA TODAY Sports is unanimous in their Auburn vs. Alabama picks

The final week of the 2023 college football season is here and that means it is time for the Iron Bowl. This year’s matchup between the Auburn Tigers and the Alabama Crimson Tide will be played in Jordan-Hare Stadium and is the 88th edition of the storied rivalry.

Alabama (10-1, 7-0 SEC) is entering the game on a nine-game winning streak and is looking to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive ahead of their matchup with the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC Championship game.

The Tigers (6-5, 3-4) are looking to spoil those dreams by pulling off the upset, something the USA TODAY Sports staff does not think will happen. All six members (Jace Evans, Paul Myerberg, Dan Wolken, Scooby Axson, Erick Smith and Eddie Timanus) picked the Crimson Tide to pull out the victory.

The game is set to start on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT and will be broadcast on CBS.

