USA TODAY Sports thinks LSU’s QB makes Heisman statement vs Florida

Billy Napier and Co. face a tough but well-blemished opponent on Saturday against the LSU Tigers, who enter their home game against a Southeastern Conference foe ranked No. 19 in the US LBM Coaches Poll.

All week, the fans and media alike wondered whether Heisman Trophy candidate Jayden Daniels — a highly-heralded quarterback who has led the Tigers’ explosive offense — would take the field in the bayou after sustaining a concussion last Saturday. The news broke Saturday morning that Daniels will start, which bodes poorly for the Orange and Blue.

USA TODAY Sports’ Scooby Axson published his bold predictions for Week 11 of the college football schedule, which included the LSU play-caller’s Heisman prospects.

“The Heisman race gets even tighter and presumed front-runner Michael Penix, Jr. gets some company in LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels,” Axson said. “Daniels and the Tigers take on Florida this weekend and need some help to get back in the SEC West title hunt.

“But Daniels will show out against the Gators, throwing for at least 300 yards and running for another 50 against a Florida defense allowing six yards per play.”

The game kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET in Baton Rouge on Saturday, Nov. 11, inside Tiger Stadium and can be watched on the SEC Network.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire