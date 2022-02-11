USA TODAY Sports' Super Bowl 56 predictions: Los Angeles Rams or Cincinnati Bengals for Lombardi Trophy?

LOS ANGELES – Super Bowl 56, the 285th and final game of the NFL's lengthiest season, is almost here. And if you bet on the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals meeting for the Lombardi Trophy a few months ago, you've surely reaped a tidy windfall.

So who wins it all? Do the Bengals collect their first championship? Do the Rams win their first title while representing the city of Los Angeles? Who wins the game's MVP award?

USA TODAY Sports' panel of league experts weighs in one final time on the 2021 season, offering forecasts for the biggest game of the year.

Jarrett Bell's players to watch: Rams OLB Von Miller, Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson MVP: Rams QB Matthew Stafford

Nate Davis' players to watch: Rams OLB Leonard Floyd, Bengals WR Tee Higgins MVP: Stafford

Jori Epstein's players to watch: Rams S Eric Weddle, Bengals G Hakeem Adeniji MVP: Rams DL Aaron Donald

Mike Freeman's players to watch: Rams DL Greg Gaines, Bengals CB Chidobe Awuzie MVP: Stafford

Mike Jones' players to watch: Donald, Bengals G Jackson Carman MVP: Stafford

Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz's players to watch: Floyd, Bengals WR Tyler Boyd MVP: Stafford

Lorenzo Reyes' players to watch: Floyd, Bengals CB Eli Apple MVP: Stafford

