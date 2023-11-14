USA TODAY Sports still sees a bowl game in Florida football’s future

The college football regular season is quickly coming to a close with just a pair of games remaining on the schedule. While the 2023 campaign is in its waning stages, the Florida Gators are still fighting for a spot in the postseason.

Billy Napier and Co. are currently 5-5 leaving them one game short of the magical sixth win that would earn them a bowl berth. However, it has been a rough path to that promised land as the team has lost three in a row and still has a pair of top-25 teams ahead before the final snap.

Following the home loss against the Arkansas Razorbacks, USA TODAY Sports’ Erick Smith removed the Orange and Blue from his weekly bowl predictions. However, despite the loss at the LSU Tigers last weekend, Florida found itself back in the projections after Week 11’s action.

Much like in weeks prior, the Gators are expected to face the North Carolina State Wolfpack in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl, which will be played on Dec. 27 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Next up for Florida are the Missouri Tigers, who host the Gators in Columbia, Missouri, on Saturday, Nov. 18, inside Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. ET and can be watched on ESPN.

Check out the full bowl projections from USA TODAY Sports below.

