USA TODAY Sports’ staff picks for Florida-Tennessee in SEC opener

Florida football is just a day away from its Southeastern Conference schedule-opening matchup with the Tennessee Volunteers in Gainesville this Saturday. The hype ahead of the game is reaching a clamorous crescendo as the sports media gets in their takes with less than 48 hours left on the clock.

Among those opining on the annual rivalry game between the two SEC East foes, which will be the last time they will ever play in the aforementioned division, are the USA TODAY Sports staff writers who dropped a dime with their predictions on Friday.

Five of the six respondents — Scooby Axson, Jace Evans, Paul Myerberg, Erick Smith and Eddie Timanus — picked the Vols while Dan Wolken cast the lone vote for the Gators.

The Gators host the Volunteers in the Swamp on Saturday, Sept. 16, for the SEC schedule opener between two historic rivals. The opening kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. EDT and the game can be watched on ESPN.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire