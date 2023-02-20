USA TODAY Sports sneaks Iowa’s Lukas Van Ness into first round

Lukas Van Ness and his hype seem to be growing more and more with each day and each mock draft that we see. This time, he finds himself back in the first round once again.

USA TODAY Sports’ most recent mock draft has Van Ness sneaking into the tail end of the first round and landing in the Big Easy. Nate Davis of USA TODAY Sports predicts that Van Ness is taken 29th overall by the New Orleans Saints.

New Orleans picked up this peripatetic pick by letting Payton go to Denver. Van Ness should be an every-down player who can line up outside or in depending on the situation. And with this D-line set to lose David Onyemata, Marcus Davenport and Shy Tuttle, a versatile replacement who can get to the quarterback – Van Ness has 13 sacks and 17 TFLs over the past two seasons – would provide welcome support to aging DE Cam Jordan, 33. – Davis, USA TODAY Sports

Along with this mock, Hawkeyes Wire has analyzed all of the potential landing places for Van Ness up to this point. Here is a look at where some of the biggest mock drafts have him headed to in the 2023 NFL draft.

ESPN - Todd McShay

Pick: No. 19 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Without Tom Brady, it might be a different kind of season for the Buccaneers. Could they move up for a quarterback? It’s possible, though the free agent market offers a lot of options, and Kyle Trask is on the roster already. This could be a rebuilding year. Shaquil Barrett should be returning from a torn Achilles, but the edge rush group could otherwise see a lot of turnover in free agency. Van Ness, meanwhile, never started a game at Iowa but managed back-to-back seasons with seven sacks. His length, quickness and power would be welcomed in Tampa Bay, where pressuring the QB is a big part of the team’s defensive identity. – McShay, ESPN.

CBS Sports

Pick: No. 24 to the Minnesota Vikings

Would Minnesota prefer a more explosive edge rusher like Nolan Smith or a better run defender like Lukas Van Ness? Minnesota elects to pick Van Ness to learn from Za’Darius Smith and Danielle Hunter. – Edwards, CBS Sports

NFL.com

Pick: No. 29 to the Denver Broncos

Pass rushers are coveted at a premium in a division featuring Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert. – Brooks, .

ESPN - Mel Kiper Jr.

Pick: No. 12 to the Houston Texans

I gave the Texans their quarterback of the future with the No. 2 pick, and general manager Nick Caserio should go with the best prospect on his board with this selection, which was acquired in the Deshaun Watson trade. Don’t get picky and try to plug a hole — this roster has to improve in several spots. Van Ness is a versatile and productive defender who made an impact at end and tackle for the Hawkeyes, even as he never actually started a game. He had 13.5 sacks over the past two seasons, 9.5 from the interior and four from the edge. NFL teams covet that sort of positional flexibility. He would get lots of early snaps for Houston. – Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN.

NFL.com

Pick: No. 8 to the Atlanta Falcons

Van Ness is extremely explosive and has the versatility to play up and down the line. He is a finisher as a pass rusher and he can overpower blockers in the run game. He should test very well in the spring. – Jeremiah,

CBS Sports

Pick: No. 10 to the Philadelphia Eagles

Van Ness is going to be a major riser during the pre-draft process. He’s long, plays with a nonstop motor, and has pass-rush moves to go along with smooth athleticism. The Eagles have to reload along the defensive line. – Trapasso, CBS Sports.

