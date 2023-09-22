USA TODAY Sports six college football experts are split on Clemson vs. Florida State

Heading into the Dabo Swinney and Clemson’s biggest matchup of the 2023 season yet, we have been looking into various expert predictions as the seemingly consensus expectation is that this matchup will be a tight battle in Death Valley.

After Week 1, many would expect the Seminoles to enter this matchup as heavy favorites, but that isn’t the case. The betting lines have this matchup very close, and the media seems to be following suit. With the mix of opinions, the anticipation for this game is steadily building.

USA TODAY Sports recently released their college football picks for Week 4, with six experts making their picks for every top 25 matchup this week. Of the six experts making picks, Scooby Axson, Jace Evans, and Paul Myerberg chose Clemson, and Erick Smith, Eddie Timanus, and Dan Wolken chose Florida State.

Of the six experts, Axson, who chose Clemson, currently has the best record with 64 right and 7 wrong this season. A bonus for the Clemson, the current record leader, is riding with Swinney and the Tigers.

Week 4 is one of the best slates of college football you’ll see, and it kicks off with Clemson vs. Florida State in Death Valley. A great way to start a Saturday of college football, right?

We are just 24 hours from kickoff.

