USA TODAY Sports says Michigan football has a top 10 transfer class for 2023

According to 247Sports Composite rankings, Michigan finished with the 14th-ranked transfer class in 2023.

For a few weeks, Michigan had the top-ranked class after getting a commitment from Ernest Hausmann, who was with Nebraska. But after multiple teams landed multiple transfers late in the cycle, the Wolverines fell a few spots, but the maize and blue landed one of the best quality transfer classes in the country.

Six out of seven players coming to Ann Arbor in 2023 have a chance to not only see significant playing time but earn a starting spot next season on an already loaded roster. With J.J. McCarthy on the roster, Indiana transfer Jack Tuttle will battle for the backup role, but will not beat out the phenom at quarterback.

Even with only seven incoming transfers, USA TODAY Sports lists Michigan as having a top-10 transfer class for next season. Paul Myerbeg says Ernest Hausmann is the best get for the Wolverines but lists all three offensive linemen and edge defender Josiah Stewart as possible contributors as well.

Best transfer: LB Ernest Hausmann (Nebraska) Hausmann is one of three Big Ten transfers set to join Michigan, along with quarterback Jack Tuttle and tight end AJ Barner from Indiana. Only a rising sophomore, Hausmann was one of the few bright spots for the Cornhuskers in 2022 and played his best game in a blowout loss to the Wolverines. Jim Harbaugh again went into the portal for offensive linemen, nabbing Myles Hinton and Drake Nugent from Stanford and Arizona State’s LaDarius Henderson. Edge rusher Josiah Stewart was one of the top defenders in the portal and is a lock to play major snaps for the Wolverines’ defense.

It’s hard to imagine Hausmann, Nugent, and Stewart all not getting a starting nod in 2023. Henderson has a legit chance to start and Hinton will get a chance during spring training. We should expect Barner to be the guy that contributes alongside Colston Loveland at the tight end position.

Story continues

More Football!

Michigan football could lead the nation in scoring in 2023 BREAKING: Michigan football hires new offensive analyst ESPN names a transfer as Michigan football's top newcomer for the 2023 season

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire