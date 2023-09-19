USA TODAY Sports releases updated bowl projections after Week 3

USA TODAY Sports has released its updated bowl projections after an interesting week of college football. This week brought some crazy upsets as Florida knocked off Tennessee in the swamp, Missouri beat Kansas State on a 61-yard field goal and BYU beat Arkansas in Fayetteville.

Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers had a great week as they traveled to Starkville, Mississippi, and put a 41-14 beatdown on the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Jayden Daniels and Malik Nabers had generational games in the win. How would that affect where the Tigers stand in the bowl projections?

USA TODAY Sports has LSU playing in a New Year’s Six bowl game. They have the Tigers playing the Fresno State Bulldogs in the Peach Bowl on Dec. 30.

Fresno State is 3-0 so far and beat Arizona State 29-0 on the road last week. They are a good football team that plays in a sub-par conference. They should be able to run the table in the Mountain West. Their biggest remaining hurdles will be Wyoming and Boise State.

