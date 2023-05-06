USA TODAY Sports releases post-spring top 25 college football rankings

Now that the spring season has come and gone, analysts nationally feel like they have a little bit better handle on who teams are across the country.

Most of the transfer portal shuffling has come to a close and we got at least some sort of glimpse at teams throughout spring practices. At Iowa, that oftentimes means the Hawkeye coaching staff takes a cautious approach as it works players back from or through various injuries and ailments.

That fact is best displayed at the game’s most important position. Iowa added Michigan transfer quarterback Cade McNamara back in early December. From the first moment his commitment to Iowa became public, McNamara was telling anybody who’d listen how excited he was to flip the Hawkeyes’ offensive fortunes.

While fans only got a limited look at the Reno, Nev., native during Iowa’s open spring practice, McNamara’s performance included a touchdown pass to fellow Michigan transfer tight end Erick All. Fans were already excited about what that duo would be bringing to Iowa City along with Charleston Southern wide receiver transfer Seth Anderson.

Then, the excitement ratcheted up another notch with the arrival of former Ohio State wide receiver and four-star signee Kaleb Brown. Iowa brought in offensive line help, too. The Hawkeyes fortified their offensive line with the additions of Saginaw Valley State offensive tackle Daijon Parker and Miami (Ohio) interior offensive lineman Rusty Feth.

For a team as offensively challenged as Iowa has been each of the past two seasons, credit has to be given where credit is due. The Hawkeyes went out and found impact pieces to hopefully help them fix their offensive woes. Though it might not be their preferred path, the Iowa’s coaching staff was willing to pivot and use the transfer portal.

Combine offensive improvement with another Hawkeye defense that figures to be stingy and now we’ve got something in Iowa City! There have been all sorts of post-spring top 25 rankings out there. ESPN omitted the Hawkeyes from their top 25.

Finally, there’s one worth talking about. USA TODAY Sports released its post-spring top 25 rankings and it’s a set that Iowa fans can feel good about. Check out where the Hawkeyes and the rest of the country wound up in USA TODAY Sports’ post-spring top 25.

Wisconsin Badgers

Alex Gould/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

2022 record: 7-6 (4-5 Big Ten)

What USA TODAY Sports said:

This may overrate the Badgers’ chances of a fast start under coach Luke Fickell, especially given the possibility of growing pains in the transition to offensive coordinator Phil Longo’s Air Raid-influenced scheme. If Wisconsin can marry physicality with this system’s explosiveness, however, this team can win the Big Ten West and contend for a New Year’s Six bowl.

My thoughts: Fringe of the top 25 sounds about right to me. Phil Longo is going to completely reinvent Wisconsin’s offense and that’s actually pretty exciting. It’s too much too soon to expect that it all clicks together and this team wins the West in 2023.

Troy Trojans

Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

2022 record: 12-2 (7-1 Sun Belt)

What USA TODAY Sports said:

Troy will head into September on an 11-game winning streak, the second-longest active streak in the FBS behind Georgia (17). That might not last too deep into September given early-season games against Kansas State, James Madison and Western Kentucky.

My thoughts: Hey, I’m here for some Group of Five love. Color me intrigued to see how Troy handles Kansas State in the Little Apple on Sept. 9. Win that contest and I’m a believer.

Texas Tech Red Raiders

Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

2022 record: 8-5 (5-4 Big 12)

What USA TODAY Sports said:

Tech is a breakout candidate after taking a step forward last fall under new coach Joey McGuire. Ten starters return on defense and another six on offense off a team that won eight games for the first time since 2013.

My thoughts: That’s a lot coming back to a team that was absolutely one of the most improved in the Big 12. Joey McGuire arrived in Lubbock with the reputation of someone that could recruit the state of Texas and bring success back to West Texas. So far, so good. How’s the encore act in year two? I’m excited to see a full season of Tyler Shough.

TCU Horned Frogs

Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

2022 record: 13-2 (9-0 Big 12)

What USA TODAY Sports said:

But despite losses to the NFL and transfer portal, Sonny Dykes’ second team will be deeper, more experienced and possibly just as good if not better on offense behind quarterback Chandler Morris.

My thoughts: TCU is one of my fallback candidates nationally. I’m not sold they finish as a top 25 team. Among other departures, the Horned Frogs have to replace 2023 NFL draft first-round selection Quentin Johnston at wide receiver.

UTSA Roadrunners

Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

2022 record: 11-3 (8-0 C-USA)

What USA TODAY Sports said:

With 23 wins and a pair of Conference USA championships in the past two seasons, UTSA seems ready for the move to the American.

My thoughts: UTSA has had back-to-back sensational seasons. Houston, Army and Tennessee are all on the schedule before the jump to American Athletic Conference play begins on Oct. 7.

Kansas State Wildcats

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

2022 record: 10-4 (7-2 Big 12)

What USA TODAY Sports said:

The Wildcats have identified the replacements for All-America running back Deuce Vaughn in sophomore DJ Giddens and Florida State transfer Treshaun Ward. Giddens ran for 518 yards on 5.8 yards per carry as last year’s backup. Ward had 1,143 yards and 11 touchdowns on 6.5 yards per carry across the past two seasons.

My thoughts: The defending Big 12 champs seem like a surefire bet to be seriously in the mix for a return trip to Arlington. I really like Will Howard at quarterback. It’s a serious loss as Deuce Vaughn moves on, but K-State went and restocked with the aforementioned talent.

Oregon State Beavers

Brian Hayes/Statesman Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

2022 record: 10-3 (6-3 Pac-12)

What USA TODAY Sports said:

Adding former Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei won’t necessarily transform the Beavers’ passing game. But he’s a valuable starter and a measurable upgrade given his experience and ability to add another layer to the running game.

My thoughts: It’s still shocking that we’re actually living in a world where Oregon State won 10 games a season ago. Honestly, I love this for college football out West. It’s a fun change. Plus, the Beavers ranked 94th in the FBS in touchdown passes (16). That just sounds like shades of Hawkeye football.

Oklahoma Sooners

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

2022 record: 6-7 (3-6 Big 12)

What USA TODAY Sports said:

The Sooners added transfers Trace Ford (Oklahoma State), Rondell Bothroyd (Wake Forest) and Davon Sears (Texas State) that should help the defensive line enourmously. OU will also get a huge boost from Indiana transfer Dasan McCullough, who will play a hybrid linebacker role, and the program has huge hopes for true freshman Adepoju Adebawore.

My thoughts: Every Oklahoma fan thought Brent Venables was a home run hire. Even though 2022 was the first losing season for the Sooners since 1998, the fan base is still all in on Venables’ longterm vision. Defensive improvement will be paramount.

Utah Utes

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

2022 record: 10-4 (7-2 Pac-12)

What USA TODAY Sports said:

The two-time defending Pac-12 champions believe that quarterback Cam Rising is on track to be ready for the season opener after suffering a knee injury in the Rose Bowl.

My thoughts: There’s a budding rivalry with defending Heisman trophy winner Caleb Williams and USC that’s pretty exciting in the Pac-12. Utah ruined the Trojans’ bid for a College Football Playoff berth in capturing the Pac-12 Championship. The Utes should be a legit factor to defend with Rising back in the fold.

North Carolina Tar Heels

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

2022 record: 9-5 (6-2 ACC)

What USA TODAY Sports said:

Sophomore Drake Maye makes UNC a dark-horse contender in the ACC after throwing for 4,321 yards and 38 touchdowns in his first year as the starter. While the offense will have a different look under new coordinator Chip Lindsey — look for the running game to have more of a downhill feel — Maye can carry UNC through an early learning curve.

My thoughts: The nonconference tilt against South Carolina is a fun way to start things and it should give us a good indication on both. Plus, for us Big Ten fans, the Sept. 16 date against Minnesota will be a nice barometer on where the Gophers stand nationally.

LSU Tigers

SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK

2022 record: 10-4 (6-2 SEC)

What USA TODAY Sports said:

Maybe no team in the SEC did a better job reloading its roster through the portal. This is especially true on defense. The Tigers ranked 51st in the FBS last season in yards given up per play but will surround established contributors such as edge rusher Harold Perkins and linebacker Greg Penn III with newcomers from Oregon State (linebacker Omar Speights), Syracuse (cornerback Duce Chestnut) and Texas A&M (Denver Harris).

My thoughts: I had my doubts about how Brian Kelly would fit into the SEC and at LSU in particular. After one season in Baton Rouge, La., I’m much more confident it’s going to work for both parties. Jayden Daniels returns at quarterback after throwing for 2,913 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Iowa Hawkeyes

Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

2022 record: 8-5 (5-4 Big Ten)

What USA TODAY Sports said:

Getting back to an average of 25 points per game — the Hawkeyes averaged at least 24.9 points every season from 2013-20, by the way — demands that Iowa find some weapons for new quarterback Cade McNamara. One will be another Michigan transfer, tight end Erick All, who earned honorable mention all-conference honors in 2021. A rebuilt receiver corps features sixth-year senior Nico Ragaini, junior Diante Vines, Charleston Southern transfer Seth Anderson and redshirt freshman Jacob Bostick. With a defense that again should be stout, the bar is low for the offense, but they do need to get over it to avoid a repeat of last year’s frustrating campaign that has fans calling for the ouster of offensive Brian Ferentz.

My thoughts: Now, we’re talking! The Iowa Hawkeyes are No. 14 nationally! After the addition of Kaleb Brown, I’m officially excited about the type of offensive improvement Iowa might showcase in 2023. I know, I know. We’ve done this before. But, that was a massive recruiting win, and, if the offensive line improves, Iowa has something in the Big Ten West.

Oregon Ducks

Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

2022 record: 10-3 (7-2 Pac-12)

What USA TODAY Sports said:

After a solid but still somewhat unsatisfying debut for Dan Lanning, the Ducks take aim at the Pac-12 crown with a few holes on the back seven. Oregon has to replace a top-end cornerback in Christian Gonzalez, an all-conference pick in linebacker Noah Sewell and last year’s leading tackler in safety Bennett Williams IV.

My thoughts: I actually think Paul Myerberg and Erick Smith nailed it. I don’t know what to think yet about Dan Lanning at Oregon. Oregon really got things rolling after that embarrassing season-opening beatdown at the hands of eventual national champion Georgia.

The Georgia loss could be forgiven after the Ducks ripped off eight wins in a row. Then, Oregon lost to both Washington and Oregon State. Is this still the program that will reign supreme in the Pac-12 after USC and UCLA depart for the Big Ten?

Tennessee Volunteers

Jamar Coach/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

2022 record: 11-2 (6-2 SEC)

What USA TODAY Sports said:

Joe Milton could seamlessly replace Hendon Hooker as the full-time quarterback and keep the Volunteers’ offense rolling as the best unit in the SEC. But Tennessee won’t make the leap from the New Year’s Six to the playoff without fixing a pass defense that allowed the third most yards per game in the league.

My thoughts: Good for the folks in Knoxville. After plenty of ho-hum, the Vols rose to prominence with a field-storming, upset win over Alabama. This year will show us if Tennessee has staying power under head coach Josh Heupel.

Washington Huskies

Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

2022 record: 11-2 (7-2 Pac-12)

What USA TODAY Sports said:

The key to remaining a New Year’s Six threat might be a healthier running game to team with veteran quarterback Michael Penix. Washington has brought in two transfers in running backs Dillon Johnson (Mississippi State) and Daniyel Ngata (Arizona State), who join returning contributors Cameron Davis and Richard Newton. Jalen McMillian and Rome Odunze both reached 1,000 yards receiving and could be the best combination in the country.

My thoughts: Remember when Michael Penix Jr. was supposed to be the next big thing at Indiana? Ouch, Hoosiers. He made the right decision and is building something to be proud of at Washington. In fact, he’s the biggest reason Washington is doing this and should be expected to continue doing this.

USC Trojans

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

2022 record: 11-3 (8-1 Pac-12)

What USA TODAY Sports said:

The pressure is on defensive coordinator Alex Grinch to fix a defense that ranked 124th nationally last season in yards allowed per play. The Trojans lose a difference-making talent in lineman Tuli Tuipulotu but have added in a bunch of impressive transfers, most recently Georgia interior lineman Bear Alexander.

My thoughts: Caleb Williams is just incredible, isn’t he? I love watching him play college football. What a special talent. As for USC’s defense, the transfer portal additions are nice, but I’ll believe it when I see it. The offensive pieces are there to win the Pac-12 and reach the CFP. Time for the defense to do its part.

Texas Longhorns

BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

2022 record: 8-5 (6-3 Big 12)

What USA TODAY Sports said:

Too soon? Texas did have a historically bad 2021 season under Steve Sarkisian before taking a step forward into the Top 25 last year. The Longhorns will stick with Quinn Ewers at quarterback and surround the second-year starter with a deeper collection of skill talent, though there’s a huge void to fill with the loss of star running back Bijan Robinson.

My thoughts: I’ve got one rule about the Texas Longhorns: Until the ‘Horns show they can be consistently good for the entirety of a regular season, don’t expect it. Even Texas’ 10-win 2018 campaign—its only 10-win season in the past decade—included four losses and a puzzling season-opening setback against Maryland.

Clemson Tigers

Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY NETWORK

2022 record: 11-3 (8-0 ACC)

What USA TODAY Sports said:

It’s all about how quickly Clemson can grasp new coordinator Garrett Riley’s scheme. Can the former TCU coordinator pull off a similar turnaround after helping the Horned Frogs make a ridiculously unexpected trip to last year’s championship game?

My thoughts: Clemson is just about as talented as anybody in America. That said, the Notre Dame thrashing and the Tigers’ first loss to South Carolina in some time didn’t leave the best taste from last season. I’m not ready to elevate Clemson back into the national championship conversation just yet. A lot of that will depend on how good Cade Klubnik is and how quickly he can get there.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Greg Swiercz / USA TODAY NETWORK

2022 record: 9-4

What USA TODAY Sports said:

The Irish could be transformed by the addition of Wake Forest transfer Sam Hartman, who put a stranglehold on the starting job with a very strong spring. His stability and production solidify the quarterback position and provides even more reason for optimism heading into Marcus Freeman’s second year.

My thoughts: That Sept. 23 home date against Ohio State is awfully tasty. That contest and dates against Clemson and USC will determine if 2023 is just good or great for the Irish. Sam Hartman is a clear upgrade for the Irish at quarterback and I’m intrigued to see if they open some eyes across the nation early in the season against the Buckeyes.

Ohio State Buckeyes

Joseph Scheller-The Columbus Dispatch

2022 record: 11-2 (8-1 Big Ten)

What USA TODAY Sports said:

There are personnel issues, including an ongoing competition at quarterback, and there are bigger-picture concerns heading into coach Ryan Day’s fifth season. Front and center among those larger worries is the Buckeyes’ inability for the past two seasons to stop Michigan and combat the Wolverines’ physical play.

My thoughts: This didn’t seem possible several seasons back, but Ohio State officially has a Michigan problem. Like everyone else, I’m curious how the Devin Brown-Kyle McCord quarterback competition will shake out.

Florida State Seminoles

Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

2022 record: 10-3 (5-3 ACC)

What USA TODAY Sports said:

The improvements made during the Mike Norvell era paint the Seminoles as one of the fast-rising teams in the FBS and a potentially breakout candidate in 2023. They have a Heisman contender in quarterback Jordan Travis, one of the top edge rushers in the country in Jared Verse, better depth on both lines and a very solid receiver corps.

My thoughts: Has Florida State actually supplanted Clemson as the ACC favorite? I still feel like they have to earn that. After all, Clemson beat FSU last season in the midst of the Seminoles’ midseason three-game losing streak.

Still, I get the Jordan Travis hype. He’s one of the most exciting players in the nation and maybe the ‘Noles are ready to take the next step into national championship contention in 2023.

Penn State Nittany Lions

Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK

2022 record: 11-2 (7-2 Big Ten)

What USA TODAY Sports said:

One area where Penn State has made huge gains in the past several seasons is on the offensive line, seemingly an area of concern throughout coach James Franklin’s tenure. Led by All-America left tackle Olu Fashanu, this year’s group has a case for being counted among the Big Ten’s best thanks to increased depth and experience. They’ll lead the way for a young but immensely gifted backfield with quarterback Drew Allar taking over for Sean Clifford and running back Nicholas Singleton ready to be one of the nation’s best. If Allar can meet his expectations, the Nittany Lions could be the best team in the Big Ten.

My thoughts: Even with questions surrounding a quarterback competition at Ohio State, how can you put Penn State above the Buckeyes? The Nittany Lions have an inexperienced quarterback of their own taking over and they lost to Ohio State last season, 44-31.

Alabama Crimson Tide

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

2022 record: 11-2 (6-2 SEC)

What USA TODAY Sports said:

Sophomore Jalen Milroe completed 19 of 37 attempts with two interceptions during the spring game while redshirt freshman Ty Simpson hit on 12 of 26 throws for 155 yards and one turnover. Both ran the ball well: Milroe continued to flash his athleticism following last year’s brief starting audition while Simpson went for 62 yards with a game-high carry of 45 yards.

My thoughts: Losses to Tennessee and LSU doomed the Crimson Tide’s CFP hopes last season. Now, Alabama has to replace the 2023 NFL draft’s No. 1 overall pick in quarterback Bryce Young.

It’s Alabama, though. Even though Alabama is playing catch-up to Georgia now, it’s not to just about everybody else in college football. I expect Alabama to be right back in the SEC Championship game and probably back to the CFP as well.

Michigan Wolverines

2022 record: 13-1 (9-0 Big Ten)

What USA TODAY Sports said:

Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards give the Wolverines an explosive backfield also capable of taking over games with tough yards inside the box. On paper, this is the strongest and deepest roster of the Jim Harbaugh era and a team worthy of being viewed as Georgia’s biggest threat.

My thoughts: Is this the year that Jim Harbaugh and Michigan win the whole thing? The Wolverines flopped in the CFP against TCU, but J.J. McCarthy is back under center and should improve from a season ago. This team was close in 2022 and it could be better in 2023.

Georgia Bulldogs

2022 record: 15-0 (8-0 SEC)

What USA TODAY Sports said:

Carson Beck is poised to replace Stetson Bennett after outplaying rivals Brock Vandergriff and Gunner Stockton during the spring. The running game should again be strong with Daijun Edwards and Kendall Milton handling the load. Defensively, the Bulldogs continue to lose possible contributors to the portal but remain loaded across the board in the chase for a third national championship in a row and a place in college football history.

My thoughts: Until proven otherwise, Georgia is officially the standard-bearer in college football. Stetson Bennett probably didn’t get enough credit for how good he was with the Bulldogs, but all of the talent and pieces are there for Beck to take Georgia on another run to a title.

