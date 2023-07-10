USA TODAY Sports ranks SEC football traditions

College football is set to return in a little over a month and a half from now as the summer doldrums continue to roll along. In the meantime, the sports media is left with side stories to help pass the time until the first kickoff of the fall season.

USA TODAY Sports’ Eddie Timanus took a stab recently at ranking the Southeastern Conference’s member school’s football traditions, separating the current 14 schools into four tiers: pregame preparations (Tier 1), mascot participation/entrances (Tier 2), fan trademarks (Tier 3) and “when does basketball/baseball season start?” (Tier 4).

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The Florida Gators landed in the third tier on account of the Gator Chomp. Here is what Timanus had to offer on the topic.

The Gator Chomp – The chomp is the most readily identifiable visual show of allegiance in the conference, at least until Texas arrives with its flashing horns. The denizens of the Swamp have perhaps been a bit less vociferous since being overtaken by the hated Georgia Bulldogs of late, but the chomp remains.

Speaking of UGA, the ‘Dawgs landed in the second tier.

Sure, there are lots of bulldogs out there. But Uga never fails to ignite the Georgia faithful between the hedges when he leads the team on to the field.

Advertisement

The Gators open up their 2023 schedule on the road against the Utah Utes on Aug. 31, with a kickoff time of 8 p.m. EDT set.

More Football!

Blue-chip 2025 offensive lineman to visit Florida late July Dooley's Dozen: 12 reasons Gator fans should be optimistic about 2023 Gators 'in the mix' for top-5 recruit from class of 2025 Friday Recruiting Roundup: Top recruits make decisions and more from the College Wires Florida to host top-ranked safety from class of 2025

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire