USA TODAY Sports projects Clemson with the best record in the ACC for 2023

As the 2023 season has started, there is still a hot debate on the ACC and who will walk away from this season at the top of the conference.

The popular opinion has been Florida State winning the ACC the whole offseason, which has carried into the start of this season. From top to bottom, there isn’t another program in college football that has received as much hype as the Seminoles heading into the season.

That being said, not everyone believes that FSU will be the top team in the ACC in 2023. USA TODAY Sports recently released their college football record projections for each Power Five conference, with Clemson finishing atop the ACC with an 11-1 record.

Buoyed by the offseason addition of former TCU offensive coordinator Garrett Riley, Clemson looks to get back into the playoff after a one-year absence. The Tigers will have their hands full with Florida State, which seems set to skyrocket after last year’s breakthrough under Mike Norvell. History is definitely on Clemson’s side: FSU hasn’t won a game in this series since 2014.

Clemson’s defense will be strong once again this season, but it is the offense that controls the Tigers’ fate in 2023. This Clemson offense will be humming if Klubnik takes the next step under Riley.

Expect a big season for Clemson as we fast approach the opening game against Duke.

