USA TODAY Sports projects Auburn to meet Big 12 team for first time in bowl season

Auburn earned its sixth win of the season last Saturday by embarrassing Arkansas in front of their home crowd, 48-10. Now that Auburn has earned enough wins to become bowl-eligible, the media’s bowl predictions are becoming more realistic.

The latest USA TODAY Sports bowl projections have Auburn ending the season in Memphis, Tennessee by competing in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl against a Big 12 foe in Iowa State.

The latest forecast from Kevin Skier predicts that the SEC will have nine representatives in bowl season, with two (Alabama, Ole Miss) participating in New Year’s Six bowls, and one (Georgia) going to the College Football Playoff. So far, the SEC has nine teams that are eligible, with three others having an outside chance. Florida, South Carolina, and Mississippi State each have two weeks left to earn the necessary six wins to qualify, while Arkansas and Vanderbilt have been eliminated from bowl contention.

If this projection were to come true, this would mark the first-ever meeting between Auburn and Iowa State. According to Winsipedia, Auburn is 24-14-1 against current Big 12 teams, with the Tigers losing their most recent game to new Big 12 program, UCF, in 2017.

The Autozone Liberty Bowl will kickoff at 2:30 p.m. CT on Friday, Dec. 29 in Memphis, Tennessee.

