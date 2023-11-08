USA TODAY Sports is projecting a bowl game (and a new opponent) for Rutgers football

The bowl remains the same for Rutgers football but the opponent has now changed in the latest projections from USA TODAY Sports.

Rutgers is being projected to the Pinstripe Bowl according to USA TODAY’s Erick Smith, which now marks four straight weeks of that being the bowl destination for the Big Ten program. But after consecutive weeks of picking Boston College, Smith now has Georgia Tech (5-4, 4-2 ACC) as the opponent for Rutgers.

The Yellow Jackets have won their last two games.

Rutgers is coming off a tight 35-16 loss to No. 1 Ohio State where they held a 9-7 halftime lead. Early in the fourth quarter, Rutgers was down just 21-16.

Rutgers twice has made the Pinstripe Bowl. In 2011, in what was head coach Greg Schiano’s last game with the program, Rutgers beat Iowa State at Yankee Stadium in the game.

Then in 2013, former head coach Kyle Flood led Rutgers to the Pinstripe Bowl where they lost 29-16 to No. 25 Notre Dame.

Rutgers hasn’t made a bowl outright since 2014, when it defeated North Carolina in the Quick Lane Bowl.

CBS Sports also is projecting Rutgers to the Pinstripe Bowl to play Boston College.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire