USA TODAY Sports projected bowl game for Florida after Week 3 win

Florida football scored a potentially season-defining win in the Swamp last Saturday against the visiting Tennessee Volunteers, 29-16, to push the team’s record to 2-1 early on in the 2023 campaign.

Billy Napier and Co. got off to a slow start, getting embarrassed in Salt Lake City by the Utah Utes to open things up before finding their footing against the McNeese State Cowboys in Week 2. Since then, things have been slowly trending upward.

USA TODAY Sports’ bowl projections left the Gators out in its first edition after the loss to the Utes, but following the win over the Cowboys, UF was in line for a postseason game — albeit at an uninspiring venue.

After beating its SEC East rivals, Florida’s postseason destination did not change as the Orange and Blue are still expected to play in the Birmingham Bowl against the Southern Methodist Mustangs on Dec. 23. Florida has participated in a bowl game there before back in 2014 when interim head coach D.J. Durkin led the team to a win over the East Carolina Pirates after Will Muschamp left the team.

Next up for Napier and the Gators are the Charlotte 49ers who come to Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. EDT and the game will be broadcast on the SEC Network+.

The full USA TODAY Sports bowl predictions can be found below.

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire