USA TODAY Sports predicts a familiar bowl destination for Florida football

College football kicked off its 2023 campaign last weekend with a handful of games for Week 0 of action, but the real season begins this week starting on Thursday when Week 1 officially kicks off.

While we are still in the nascent stage of the schedule it is a good time to look ahead at how the season might shake out. USA TODAY Sports’ Erick Smith published his bowl projections on Tuesday for every postseason game in the Football Bowl Subdivision, including his prediction for Florida football.

Erick has the Gators facing the North Carolina State in the Gator Bowl, located in nearby Jacksonville in the same stadium where they will face the Georgia Bulldogs for the annual World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party. The bowl game — which is designated as an ACC vs. SEC matchup — will be played on Dec. 29.

Florida opens its 2023 schedule on the road against the Utah Utes on Thursday, Aug. 31, with a kickoff time of 8 p.m. EDT.

Take a look at the full bowl outlook from USA TODAY Sports below.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire