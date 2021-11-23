USA TODAY Sports’ predicts the College Football Playoff rankings. Where’s Oklahoma?

After dropping their week 11 matchup with the Baylor Bears, the Oklahoma Sooners fell from eight in the first two College Football Playoff rankings to No. 13. The loss justified the committee’s positioning of the Sooners as a good team, but one they didn’t feel deserved to be in the top four because of their seemingly soft schedule.

A win over a good, but not great Iowa State team, changed the trajectory of this team a bit as they still have a chance to make the Big 12 title game and an outside shot at the College Football Playoff. Getting ready for the fourth release of the College Football Playoff rankings Tuesday night, Paul Myerburg of USA TODAY Sports set out to project how the top 25 might wind up.

In Myerburg’s projections, he has the Oklahoma Sooners moving on up to No. 9 after losses by top 10 ranked Michigan State, Oregon, and Wake Forcest dropped them from their lofty places among the nation’s best to outside the top 10.

Here’s what Myerburg had to say.

Getting back into the top 10 after topping Iowa State would be a big deal for the Sooners, who have the opportunity to notch two huge wins against the rival Cowboys in the next two weeks and be right on the verge of a playoff berth. It’ll take some help, but 12-1 OU would finish ahead of 11-1 Notre Dame and be ready to pounce should a dash of chaos accompany these last two weeks. – Myerburg

The Oklahoma Sooners were all but counted out a week ago after their loss to Baylor. It’s still an uphill climb for OU to reach the playoff, but like we saw last week, there’s still a bit of chaos that could unfold to allow the Sooners to make a run at the College Football Playoff.

