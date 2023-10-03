USA TODAY Sports predicts this bowl destination for Florida football

Things did not go to plan for Florida football in Week 5, which saw the Gators lose their third-straight game against the Kentucky Wildcats for the first time in over 70 years. As a result, the Orange and Blue have taken a tumble in both the polls and the postseason predictions.

Among those casting their bowl projections near the midpoint of the regular season is USA TODAY Sports’ Erick Smith, who published his complete outlook for the college football bowl season this winter. While Billy Napier and Co. managed to make the cut, their destination is far from exciting.

Smith has the Gators facing the Southern Methodist Mustangs on Dec. 23 in the Birmingham Bowl— the same venue as he picked back after the Week 3 win over the Tennessee Volunteers. Florida participated in a bowl game there once back in 2014 when interim head coach D.J. Durkin led the team to a win over the East Carolina Pirates after Will Muschamp’s departure.

Last week, Smith had Florida facing the Tulane Green Wave in the Gasparilla Bowl, which is the same location that CBS Sports chose this week.

Next up for the Orange and Blue are the Vanderbilt Commodores, who come to Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 7, for the school’s homecoming game. Kickoff is slated for 4 p.m. EDT and the game can be watched on the SEC Network.

The full USA TODAY Sports bowl predictions can be found below.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire