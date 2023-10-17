USA TODAY Sports predicts Auburn to meet ACC squad in latest bowl projection

Despite its recent rough patch, Auburn still has an opportunity to reach a bowl game this season.

The latest USA TODAY Sports bowl projection from Erick Smith has Auburn competing in the Gasparilla Bowl in Tampa, which is consistent with previous bowl projections. However, a new projected opponent has emerged.

Smith is pitting Auburn together with Boston College, a program that Auburn has not faced since 1980. Auburn defeated Boston College in the 1980 Tangerine Bowl, but the Eagles won the previous two meetings in 1939 and 1940.

The Eagles are currently 3-3, with notable losses to Florida State and Louisville. They have won their last two games over Virginia and Army by mirroring scores of 27-24. Quarterback Thomas Castellanos is the top player for the Eagles, as he has passed for 1,143 yards and 10 touchdowns while rushing for an additional 500 yards and seven scores.

Smith predicts that No. 1 Georgia will compete for the College Football Playoff National Championship against No. 2 Michigan, with Florida State and Washington also earning semi-final bids.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire