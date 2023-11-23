USA TODAY Sports panel makes unanimous prediction for LSU’s game against Texas A&M

LSU’s hopes of returning to Atlanta and pushing for a spot in the College Football Playoff have come to an end, but coach Brian Kelly’s squad can still finish with a 9-3 record once again if it can avenge last season’s loss against Texas A&M in the regular season finale.

The Tigers were upset by this team in College Station last year, but entering this year’s contest, they’re a double-digit favorite. In a five-person panel predicting the results for the top Rivalry Week college football matchups, USA TODAY Sports’ crew unanimously picked the Tigers to get the win.

Texas A&M could be without quarterback Max Johnson, who is in turn playing in place of the injured Connor Weigman. If Johnson is unable to go, Fresno State transfer Jaylen Henderson will make his third consecutive start.

