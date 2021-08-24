USA TODAY Sports not high on the Gators in preseason re-ranking

Florida fans are optimistic heading into the 2021 season despite the fact that the team could look very different under quarterback Emory Jones and without star pass-catchers Kyle Pitts, Kadarius Toney and Trevon Grimes. The Gators are coming off what was probably the best season of the Dan Mullen era, but it resulted in just an 8-4 record despite the team being just six points away from a possible College Football Playoff berth.

The national media at large seems to expect a regression from UF this season as it has to replace a number of starters on offense and tries to fix a defense that was one of the SEC’s worst last year. USA TODAY Sports is no different. In the re-rank of all 130 teams for the preseason from Paul Myerberg, Florida comes in at No. 17 after finishing the 2020 season ranked 14th.

Related

Florida Gators 2021 regular season football schedule QUIZ: Florida's history against 2021 football opponents

The Gators have made a New Year’s Six Bowl in every season under Mullen, but repeating that for a fourth-straight season will be no easy task, especially with a schedule that features games against Alabama, Georgia and LSU.

Though it’s a bit of a rebuilding year in Gainesville, it’s also a crucial one for Mullen. If the recruiting deficiencies are becoming a problem, it will become very apparent in 2021.

These rankings still put Florida as the fourth-best team in the SEC behind the Crimson Tide, Bulldogs and Texas A&M, but the Gators also rank behind the likes of Washington, Wisconsin and Iowa.

Mullen will hope to prove the doubters wrong when the team begins play in less than two weeks.

Related

Here's what Dan Mullen had to say about Florida's defense in his update This Gators cornerback is a preseason AP Second Team All-American Florida cornerback named to ESPN's preseason true freshman All-American list This 4-star Florida football commit said he's locked in with the Gators You won't like 247Sports' projections for Florida football this year

Story continues

List

A look at Florida football's history against opponents on the 2021 schedule

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.