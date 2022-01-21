USA TODAY Sports' NFL divisional round picks and Super Bowl 56 predictions

The divisional round of the NFL playoffs is often heralded as the most exciting weekend of postseason, four games covering two days that also mark the return to action of each conference's No. 1 seed – and that means QB Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers plus the Tennessee Titans and (presumably) RB Derrick Henry this year.

If that weren't enough, Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers – battered offensive line and all – will try to take their next step toward the first Super Bowl repeat in 17 years. The Cincinnati Bengals and San Francisco 49ers, the only remaining teams which didn't qualify for last season's playoffs, seek to extend this year's stay.

But the matchup of the weekend seems to be the final one on the schedule, the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs meeting anew at Arrowhead Stadium in a rematch of last year's AFC championship game. If QBs Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen can sustain their wild-card momentum, could be a showdown to remember.

Super Bowl 56 predictions

Jarrett Bell: Buccaneers def. Titans

Nate Davis: Packers def. Titans

Jori Epstein: Packers def. Chiefs

Mike Freeman: Packers def. Chiefs

Mike Jones: Packers def. Chiefs

Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz: Chiefs def. Buccaneers

Lorenzo Reyes: Packers def. Bills

