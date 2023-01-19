USA TODAY Sports' NFL divisional playoff, Super Bowl picks: Who reaches conference championships?

And then there were eight.

The NFL playoffs move into the divisional round this weekend, the remaining teams vying for slots in the subsequent conference championship games as the Super Bowl 57 tournament rolls on.

And don't be surprised if we see a few upsets as no No. 1 seed – the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles return to action coming off their hard-earned bye weeks – has won the Super Bowl since the postseason expanded to 14 teams in 2020. Last year, both top seeds – the Green Bay Packers and Tennessee Titans – lost on divisional weekend.

Sunday will also provide a new opportunity for the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals to prove who's the better squad after their Week 17 game was canceled following the collapse of Bills safety Damar Hamlin on "Monday Night Football."

Hamlin's recovery from cardiac arrest continues to progress well, though it remains to be seen if he'll be in attendance at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, to witness his team's rematch against Cincinnati.

We'll be watching either way.

