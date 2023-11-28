USA TODAY Sports Network All-SEC football team 2023: Jayden Daniels named Player of the Year
No. 8 Alabama (11-1, 8-0 in SEC play) leads all teams with seven players selected to the 2023 all-SEC team, as determined by the beat writers who cover the league for the USA TODAY Sports Network.
Trailing closely behind the Crimson Tide is No. 9 Missouri (10-2, 6-2) with five player selections, three of whom come on the offensive side of the ball. Following the Tigers is top-ranked Georgia (12-0, 8-0), with four selections. LSU is next with three total selections, followed by Texas A&M have two selections apiece, while each of Tennessee, Auburn, Florida, Kentucky, Mississippi State and Vanderbilt have one.
Then there's the matter of the SEC's player, coach and newcomer of the year: LSU quarterback and Heisman front runner Jayden Daniels was a unanimous selection not only at QB, but also for SEC Player of the Year. Missouri's Eliah Drinkwitz was also a runaway for the SEC Coach of the Year, while Alabama freshman safety Caleb Downs was voted Newcomer of the Year in a down-to-the-wire split.
In all, 11 of the league's 14 teams have representation on the all-SEC team for 2023. Here is the team, as voted by the 13 beat writers who cover the conference:
OFFENSE
Quarterback: Jayden Daniels, LSU*
Running back: Cody Schrader, Missouri
Running back: Ray Davis, Kentucky
Wide receiver: Malik Nabers, LSU*
Wide receiver: Luther Burden III, Missouri
Tight end: Brock Bowers, Georgia*
Offensive line: Javon Foster, Missouri
Offensive line: JC Latham, Alabama
Offensive line: Tate Ratledge, Georgia
Offensive line: Tyler Booker, Alabama
Offensive line: Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia
DEFENSE
Defensive line: James Pearce Jr., Tennessee
Defensive line: Darius Robinson, Missouri
Defensive line: Marcus Harris, Auburn
Defensive line: Princely Umanmielen, Florida
Linebacker: Nathaniel Watson, Mississippi State
Linebacker: Dallas Turner, Alabama
Linebacker: Edgerrin Cooper, Texas A&M
Defensive back: Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama
Defensive back: Malaki Starks, Georgia
Defensive back: Kris Abrams-Draine, Missouri
Defensive back: Terrion Arnold, Alabama
SPECIAL TEAMS
Kicker: Will Reichard, Alabama
Punter: Matthew Hayball, Vanderbilt
All-purpose: Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
AWARDS
Coach of the Year: Eliah Drinkwitz, Missouri
Player of the Year: Jayden Daniels, LSU*
Newcomer of the Year: Caleb Downs, Alabama
* Indicates unanimous selection
