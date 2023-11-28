USA TODAY Sports Network All-SEC football team 2023: Jayden Daniels named Player of the Year

No. 8 Alabama (11-1, 8-0 in SEC play) leads all teams with seven players selected to the 2023 all-SEC team, as determined by the beat writers who cover the league for the USA TODAY Sports Network.

Trailing closely behind the Crimson Tide is No. 9 Missouri (10-2, 6-2) with five player selections, three of whom come on the offensive side of the ball. Following the Tigers is top-ranked Georgia (12-0, 8-0), with four selections. LSU is next with three total selections, followed by Texas A&M have two selections apiece, while each of Tennessee, Auburn, Florida, Kentucky, Mississippi State and Vanderbilt have one.

Then there's the matter of the SEC's player, coach and newcomer of the year: LSU quarterback and Heisman front runner Jayden Daniels was a unanimous selection not only at QB, but also for SEC Player of the Year. Missouri's Eliah Drinkwitz was also a runaway for the SEC Coach of the Year, while Alabama freshman safety Caleb Downs was voted Newcomer of the Year in a down-to-the-wire split.

In all, 11 of the league's 14 teams have representation on the all-SEC team for 2023. Here is the team, as voted by the 13 beat writers who cover the conference:

OFFENSE

DEFENSE

Tennessee Volunteers defensive lineman James Pearce Jr. (27) causes a fumble by Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) which Tennessee recovered at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Kicker: Will Reichard, Alabama

Punter: Matthew Hayball, Vanderbilt

All-purpose: Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

AWARDS

Coach of the Year: Eliah Drinkwitz, Missouri

Player of the Year: Jayden Daniels, LSU*

Newcomer of the Year: Caleb Downs, Alabama

* Indicates unanimous selection

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: USA TODAY Sports Network All-SEC football team 2023