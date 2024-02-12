USA TODAY Sports Network 2024 preseason All-SEC baseball team, predicted order of finish

LSU baseball, the reigning national champion, won’t be wearing the crown in the SEC this season, according to a poll of sports journalists who cover the league for the USA TODAY Sports Network. Instead, our voters have Arkansas and Florida winning their respective conferences in the 2024 season.

The Gators, coming off a loss to the Tigers in the College World Series national championship series, are led by the two-way star Jac Caglianone, the potential No. 1 overall pick in the MLB Draft. To no surprise, Caglianone was the unanimous preseason player of the year in our voters’ eyes.

Florida coach Kevin O’Sullivan edged out Arkansas’ Dave Van Horn for preseason coach of the year. The Gators paced our All-SEC ballot with three players – Caglianone, shortstop Colby Shelton and relief pitcher Brandon Neely – getting honored.

Caglianone, Georgia first baseman Charlie Condon, South Carolina outfielder Ethan Petry and Arkansas pitcher Hagen Smith – who is the projected pitcher of the year − were unanimous preseason All-SEC selections.

Texas A&M is expected to be home to the SEC’s best new names. Utility freshman Gavin Grahovac and Stanford transfer outfielder Braden Montgomery were voted as preseason freshman and newcomer of the year, respectively.

All-SEC Preseason Team

* – unanimous selection

Catcher: Cole Messina, South Carolina

1B: Charlie Condon, Georgia*

2B: Christian Moore, Tennessee

SS: Colby Shelton, Florida

3B: Tommy White, LSU

OF: Ethan Petry, South Carolina*

Jace LaViolette, Texas A&M

Braden Montgomery, Texas A&M

DH/Utility: Jac Caglianone, Florida*

SP: Hagen Smith, Arkansas*

Drew Beam, Tennessee

Tied: Luke Holman (LSU), Ben Hess (Alabama), Carter Holton (Vanderbilt)

RP: Brandon Neely, Florida

Awards

Player of the year: Jac Caglianone, Florida*

Pitcher of the year: Hagen Smith, Arkansas

Freshman of the year: Gavin Grahovac, Texas A&M

Newcomer of the year: Braden Montgomery, Texas A&M

Coach of the year: Kevin O’Sullivan, Florida

Projected order of finish (first-place votes)

SEC East

Florida (7)

Vanderbilt

Tennessee (1)

South Carolina

Kentucky

Georgia

Missouri

COACHES POLL: Eight SEC teams land in USA TODAY Sports top 25

SEC West

Arkansas (7)

LSU (1)

Texas A&M

Auburn

Alabama

Ole Miss

Mississippi State

Stefan Krajisnik is the Mississippi State beat writer for the Clarion Ledger. Contact him at skrajisnik@gannett.com or follow him on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, @skrajisnik3.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: USA TODAY Network preseason All-SEC baseball team, predicted finish