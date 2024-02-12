USA TODAY Sports Network 2024 preseason All-SEC baseball team, predicted order of finish
LSU baseball, the reigning national champion, won’t be wearing the crown in the SEC this season, according to a poll of sports journalists who cover the league for the USA TODAY Sports Network. Instead, our voters have Arkansas and Florida winning their respective conferences in the 2024 season.
The Gators, coming off a loss to the Tigers in the College World Series national championship series, are led by the two-way star Jac Caglianone, the potential No. 1 overall pick in the MLB Draft. To no surprise, Caglianone was the unanimous preseason player of the year in our voters’ eyes.
Florida coach Kevin O’Sullivan edged out Arkansas’ Dave Van Horn for preseason coach of the year. The Gators paced our All-SEC ballot with three players – Caglianone, shortstop Colby Shelton and relief pitcher Brandon Neely – getting honored.
Caglianone, Georgia first baseman Charlie Condon, South Carolina outfielder Ethan Petry and Arkansas pitcher Hagen Smith – who is the projected pitcher of the year − were unanimous preseason All-SEC selections.
Texas A&M is expected to be home to the SEC’s best new names. Utility freshman Gavin Grahovac and Stanford transfer outfielder Braden Montgomery were voted as preseason freshman and newcomer of the year, respectively.
All-SEC Preseason Team
* – unanimous selection
Catcher: Cole Messina, South Carolina
1B: Charlie Condon, Georgia*
2B: Christian Moore, Tennessee
SS: Colby Shelton, Florida
3B: Tommy White, LSU
OF: Ethan Petry, South Carolina*
Jace LaViolette, Texas A&M
Braden Montgomery, Texas A&M
DH/Utility: Jac Caglianone, Florida*
SP: Hagen Smith, Arkansas*
Drew Beam, Tennessee
Tied: Luke Holman (LSU), Ben Hess (Alabama), Carter Holton (Vanderbilt)
RP: Brandon Neely, Florida
Awards
Player of the year: Jac Caglianone, Florida*
Pitcher of the year: Hagen Smith, Arkansas
Freshman of the year: Gavin Grahovac, Texas A&M
Newcomer of the year: Braden Montgomery, Texas A&M
Coach of the year: Kevin O’Sullivan, Florida
Projected order of finish (first-place votes)
SEC East
Florida (7)
Vanderbilt
Tennessee (1)
South Carolina
Kentucky
Georgia
Missouri
SEC West
Arkansas (7)
LSU (1)
Texas A&M
Auburn
Alabama
Ole Miss
Mississippi State
