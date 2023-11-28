USA TODAY Sports Network 2023 All-ACC football team: Jordan Travis is Player of the Year

Florida State dominated the 2023 All-ACC football team selected by the USA TODAY Sports Network’s team that covers the league.

The Seminoles had eight selections on the 25-player team, followed by Louisville with three players picked. Boston College also had three while Clemson, Miami, North Carolina and Virginia Tech placed two players apiece on the squad and NC State, Virginia and Wake Forest each had one player selected.

Louisville’s Jeff Brohm, who guided the Cardinals to a 10-2 record after the Cardinals were picked to finish eighth in the ACC preseason poll, was voted Coach of the Year.

Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis earned Player of the Year honors and wide receiver and teammate Keon Coleman was voted Newcomer of the Year.

There were six unanimous selections: Clemson linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr., NC State linebacker Payton Wilson and Miami defensive back Kamren Kinchens on defense and unanimous offensive picks were Louisville running back Jawhar Jordan, North Carolina running back Omarion Hampton and Coleman.

Ten of the league’s 14 schools placed at least one player on the team; the only teams without a representative were Georgia Tech, Pitt and Syracuse.

USA TODAY Sports Network 2023 All-ACC football team

Individual awards

Coach of the Year: Jeff Brohm, Louisville

Player of the Year: Jordan Travis, Florida State

Newcomer of the Year: Keon Coleman, Florida State

Offense

Quarterback: Jordan Travis, Florida State

Running back: Omarion Hampton, North Carolina*

Running back: Jawhar Jordan, Louisville*

Wide receiver: Keon Coleman, Florida State*

Wide receiver: Malik Washington, Virginia

Tight end: Jaheim Bell, Florida State

Offensive line: Bryan Hudson, Louisville

Offensive line: Michael Jurgens, Wake Forest

Offensive line: Christian Mahogany, Boston College

Offensive line: Darius Washington, Florida State

Offensive line: Ozzy Trapilo, Boston College

Defense

Defensive line: Antwaun Powell-Ryland, Virginia Tech

Defensive line: Ashton Gilotte, Louisville

Clemson linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. (54) celebrates sacking North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye (10) during the second quarter Nov 18, 2023; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; at Memorial Stadium.

Defensive line: Jared Verse, Florida State

Defensive line: Kaimon Rucker, North Carolina

Linebacker: Payton Wilson, NC State*

Linebacker: Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Clemson*

Linebacker: Kalen DeLoach, Florida State

Defensive back: Kamren Kinchens, Miami*

Defensive back: Elijah Jones, Boston College

Defensive back: Renaldo Green, Florida State Defensive back: Nate Wiggins, Clemson

Special teams

Punter: Alex Mastromanno, Florida State

Kicker: Andres Borregales, Miami

All-purpose: Bhayshul Tuten, Virginia Tech

*Unanimous choice

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Florida State football dominates USA TODAY Sports Network's All-ACC team