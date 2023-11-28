USA TODAY Sports Network 2023 All-ACC football team: Jordan Travis is Player of the Year
Florida State dominated the 2023 All-ACC football team selected by the USA TODAY Sports Network’s team that covers the league.
The Seminoles had eight selections on the 25-player team, followed by Louisville with three players picked. Boston College also had three while Clemson, Miami, North Carolina and Virginia Tech placed two players apiece on the squad and NC State, Virginia and Wake Forest each had one player selected.
Louisville’s Jeff Brohm, who guided the Cardinals to a 10-2 record after the Cardinals were picked to finish eighth in the ACC preseason poll, was voted Coach of the Year.
Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis earned Player of the Year honors and wide receiver and teammate Keon Coleman was voted Newcomer of the Year.
There were six unanimous selections: Clemson linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr., NC State linebacker Payton Wilson and Miami defensive back Kamren Kinchens on defense and unanimous offensive picks were Louisville running back Jawhar Jordan, North Carolina running back Omarion Hampton and Coleman.
Ten of the league’s 14 schools placed at least one player on the team; the only teams without a representative were Georgia Tech, Pitt and Syracuse.
USA TODAY Sports Network 2023 All-ACC football team
Individual awards
Coach of the Year: Jeff Brohm, Louisville
Player of the Year: Jordan Travis, Florida State
Newcomer of the Year: Keon Coleman, Florida State
Offense
Quarterback: Jordan Travis, Florida State
Running back: Omarion Hampton, North Carolina*
Running back: Jawhar Jordan, Louisville*
Wide receiver: Keon Coleman, Florida State*
Wide receiver: Malik Washington, Virginia
Tight end: Jaheim Bell, Florida State
Offensive line: Bryan Hudson, Louisville
Offensive line: Michael Jurgens, Wake Forest
Offensive line: Christian Mahogany, Boston College
Offensive line: Darius Washington, Florida State
Offensive line: Ozzy Trapilo, Boston College
Defense
Defensive line: Antwaun Powell-Ryland, Virginia Tech
Defensive line: Ashton Gilotte, Louisville
Defensive line: Jared Verse, Florida State
Defensive line: Kaimon Rucker, North Carolina
Linebacker: Payton Wilson, NC State*
Linebacker: Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Clemson*
Linebacker: Kalen DeLoach, Florida State
Defensive back: Kamren Kinchens, Miami*
Defensive back: Elijah Jones, Boston College
Defensive back: Renaldo Green, Florida State Defensive back: Nate Wiggins, Clemson
Defensive line: Antwaun Powell-Ryland, Virginia Tech
Defensive line: Ashton Gilotte, Louisville
Defensive line: Jared Verse, Florida State
Defensive line: Kaimon Rucker, North Carolina
Linebacker: Payton Wilson, NC State*
Linebacker: Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Clemson*
Linebacker: Kalen DeLoach, Florida State
Defensive back: Kamren Kinchens, Miami*
Defensive back: Elijah Jones, Boston College
Defensive back: Renaldo Green, Florida State
Defensive back: Nate Wiggins, Clemson
A LAST LOOK: ACC final power rankings: Florida State, Louisville top conference's 11 bowl-bound teams
Special teams
Punter: Alex Mastromanno, Florida State
Kicker: Andres Borregales, Miami
All-purpose: Bhayshul Tuten, Virginia Tech
*Unanimous choice
This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Florida State football dominates USA TODAY Sports Network's All-ACC team