USA TODAY Sports names two Michigan football players on All-America team

We are three days away from Week 0 of college football, which kicks off on Saturday, Aug. 27. But we are still 10 days away from watching the Michigan Wolverines run out of the tunnel on Sept. 3 against their first opponent, Colorado State.

With college football approaching in days, media outlets have been releasing their All-Conference teams, conference predictions, and All-American teams.

On Wednesday, USA TODAY Sports released its college football All-America team.

Paul Myerberg, the author of the article, named two Michigan football players as All-Americans.

Olu Oluwatimi, the graduate transfer from Virginia, drew first-team honors. Myerberg wrote a brief segment on the sixth-year player.

Oluwatimi transferred in from Virginia to give Michigan another piece to defend its Big Ten crown. Johnson will transition from the interior to tackle and not miss a beat.

Oluwatimi was a Rimington Trophy finalist in 2021 and while Andrew Vastardis was a very good center for the Wolverines, the maize and blue should have an upgrade at center this season. With the addition of Oluwatimi, there are plenty of reasons to believe that Michigan could repeat for the Joe Moore Award for having the nation’s best offensive line.

The second Wolverine that was named as an All-American by USA TODAY Sports, was Jake Moody. Myerberg named Moody as Second-Team All-American.

In 2021 Moody was a consensus All-American, won the Lou Graza Award for being the best kicker in the country, and was named the Big Ten Kicker of the Year. Moody became the first Michigan kicker to win the Bakken-Anderson Big Ten Kicker of the Year and the Lou Graza Award.

During the 2021 season, Moody hit 23-of-25 field goals, and set the program record with 56 PATs made.

If both of these players have the seasons that are projected, we should see both Moody and Oluwaimi as All-Americans when the season ends.

List

Predicting the Big Ten All-Conference Team for the 2022 season

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire