USA TODAY Sports/MMA Junkie rankings, May 7: Jose Aldo returns to top 10

Following UFC 301, the USA TODAY Sports/MMA Junkie rankings required updating.

In the main event of UFC 301 at Rio Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja denied challenger Steve Erceg to maintain his position as No. 1.

The co-main event produced the biggest move of the week. Former UFC champion Jose Aldo returned to action to fight on home soil, facing Jonathan Martinez. It was a vintage performance from Aldo, who won every round on the scorecards. After his removal from the rankings due to a brief retirement from MMA, Aldo reenters the top 10, landing at No. 7. Martinez, who entered as an honorable mention, maintains his status there.

