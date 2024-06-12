USA TODAY Sports/MMA Junkie rankings, June 11: Nassourdine Imavov makes big leap

Following UFC on ESPN 57, the USA TODAY Sports/MMA Junkie rankings required updating.

In the feature bout of the UFC event at the KFC Yum! Center in Lousiville, Ky., Nassourdine Imavov outstruck former title challenger Jared Cannonier to pick up a TKO victory. Although the stoppage was controversial, Imavov had Cannonier wobbly and in survival mode. Imavov picks up his sixth UFC victory, and climbs from No. 12 to No. 6 in the middleweight division.

Check out all the latest pound-for-pound and divisional USA TODAY Sports/MMA Junkie rankings above.

