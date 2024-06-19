USA TODAY Sports/MMA Junkie rankings, June 18: Undefeated Tatsuro Taira takes a leap

Following UFC on ESPN 58 and 2024 PFL 4, the USA TODAY Sports/MMA Junkie rankings required updating.

The PFL event in Uncasville, Conn., saw the rapidly rising Dakota Ditcheva stop her opponent, Chelsea Hackett, in the first round. The undefeated flyweight is making waves and enters the honorable mentions for the first time.

In the feature bout of the UFC event in Las Vegas, undefeated flyweight Tatsuro Taira picked up the biggest win of his career thus far in a TKO over Alex Perez. Entering the week at No. 11, the 24-year-old from Japan leaps up to No. 7, placing him in the mix with former champions and title contenders.

Check out all the latest pound-for-pound and divisional USA TODAY Sports/MMA Junkie rankings above.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie