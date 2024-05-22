USA TODAY Sports/MMA Junkie rankings, May 21: Patchy Mix, Lerone Murphy move up

Following Bellator Champions Series: Paris and UFC Fight Night 241, the USA TODAY Sports/MMA Junkie rankings required updating.

In the feature bout of the UFC event at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, rising featherweight contender Lerone Murphy defeated the always-exciting Edson Barboza in a dominant display to remain undefeated in his pro career.

At Accor Arena in Paris, France, Patchy Mix recorded a successful defense of his Bellator title by edging out a split decision nod in the main event over Magomed Magomedov.

Both fighters moved up in the rankings in their respective divisions following their impressive performances.

Check out all the latest pound-for-pound and divisional USA TODAY Sports/MMA Junkie rankings above.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 298.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie