USA TODAY Sports’ mid-season SEC report card give Florida this grade

USA TODAY Sports has released its mid-season report card, giving each SEC team a grade for how their season has gone thus far. Kevin Brockway was tasked with giving the Florida Gators their marks, determining the first half of Billy Napier’s inaugural season as head coach a B- through the first six games of the season.

The season started off strong for the Orange and Blue, with an opening day upset victory over the defending Pac-12 champion Utah Utes. The 29-26 thriller was a shock to many and may have set expectations a bit too high for the Gators.

They followed up the Utah game with a lackluster loss to Kentucky, which brought the fan base back to reality. The 26-16 loss exposed Anthony Richardson for the first-year starter he is, showed how a lack of depth would affect the Gators this season, and put Florida in an 0-1 hole in SEC play.

Here is what Brockway had to say about the Gators’ season so far:

The Gators remain a work in progress under first-year coach Billy Napier. First-year starting quarterback Anthony Richardson has shown flashes of star ability but also has turned the ball over nine times in six starts.

The Gators’ first opportunity to improve upon its B- rating will come on Saturday when the Florida-LSU rivalry is renewed. Billy Napier and Tigers coach Brian Kelly will make their first appearances in the rivalry. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. EDT. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.

