USA TODAY Sports latest Big 12 Bowl Projections after Week 2 action

The Oklahoma Sooners have picked up two solid wins to start the 2023 season and look like a team that will be in contention in the Big 12 this season.

There are some really good teams at the top of the league this year, with Texas and Kansas State looking like the primary foes for the Sooners to make a return trip to the Big 12 title game.

They still have a lot to prove on the field to accomplish what they want this season, but it’s so far so good for the Sooners.

After beating SMU in week two, where does USA TODAY Sports project the Sooners and the rest of the Big 12 to land in their latest round of 2023 bowl projections.

John Rieger-USA TODAY Sports

This would be a really fun offensive matchup between Jalon Daniels and Shedeur Sanders. The Colorado Buffaloes hold the all-time lead with a record of 42-23-3 over the Kansas Jayhawks. But it was Kansas that won the last matchup back in 2010, before their former Big 12 North foe bolted for the Pac-12.

This would be a great way to welcome them back into the Big 12 for 2024.

First Responder Bowl: Texas Tech Red Raiders vs. Washington State Cougars

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

After falling to 0-2 with their loss to Oregon, the Texas Tech Red Raiders get a date with the Washington State Cougars who just dispatched of the Wisconsin Badgers. This could be a fun offensive matchup.

Tech holds the all-time series lead, but the two haven’t played since their home and home in 1963 and 1964.

Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images

Texas Tech loses their spot in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl to the BYU Cougars, who are off to a 2-0 start to their season. If Kedon Slovis can be as effective as he was in week 2, the Cougars are going to be a problem in 2023.

BYU and Maryland have never met on the gridiron.

Texas Bowl: TCU Horned Frogs vs. Texas A&M Aggies

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Both teams have suffered a fall from grace this season. TCU lost to the upstart Colorado Buffaloes, and Texas A&M took a hit in week 2 against Miami.

Old foes from the former Southwest Conference, the Aggies hold the all-time series lead 56-29-7. The two sides have played just once since the Southwest Conference dissolved in 1995. It was a 28-9 win for the Aggies back in 2001.

Pop Tarts Bowl: UCF Knights vs. Miami Hurricanes

Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports battle for the ball

A matchup between UCF and Miami to end the 2023 season would make for fantastic theatre. UCF’s getting to the Big 12 allows them to better recruit against the Hurricanes and other Florida schools. You can bet that the eyes of Florida recruits will be on the Pop Tarts Bowl.

Alamo Bowl: Oklahoma Sooners vs. Oregon Ducks

Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

This isn’t exactly the spot that Oklahoma would be satisfied with, but it’s still a better bowl selection than what they received in 2022. A trip to the Alamo Bowl likely means the Sooners just missed out on the Big 12 title game.

Making the trip to San Antonio along with the Sooners is old Pac-12 foe Oregon. The two have a lot of history, but the Sooners got the last laugh in their 2021 Alamo Bowl win with Caleb Williams at the helm.

Oklahoma holds a 7-1 all-time series lead.

Liberty Bowl: Oklahoma State Cowboys vs. Kentucky Wildcats

Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma State and Kentucky have never faced each other on the football field. Mike Gundy vs. a Stoops brother hasn’t always gone well, though.

Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

This would be a fantastic game, especially if Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman suits up for the Irish. Both teams are very well-coached and have dynamic running games.

Kansas State and Notre Dame have never played each other.

College Football Playoff

Jan 4, 2006; Pasadena, CA, USA: FILE PHOTO; Texas Longhorns quarterback Vince Young (10) in action against the Southern California Trojans during the 2006 Rose Bowl at the Rose Bowl. The Longhorns defeated the Trojans 41-38. Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Network

Rose Bowl: Michigan Wolverines vs. Texas Longhorns

Sugar Bowl: Georgia Bulldogs vs. Florida State Seminoles

Texas thrust itself into the College Football Playoff picture with their 10-point win on the road over the Alabama Crimson Tide. Until someone knocks off the Longhorns, they’re headed to the playoffs. A trip to the Rose Bowl takes them back to their most memorable performance of the last two decades when Vince Young willed them to victory over the USC Trojans.

Like Texas, Florida State asserted itself early in the season with an emphatic win over the LSU Tigers. After Clemson stumbled against Duke, Florida State looks like the team to beat in the ACC.

CFP National Championship: Georgia Bulldogs vs. Michigan Wolverines

It’s understandable why these two teams are so highly-thought of, but neither team has been tested in 2023. We’ll see if this projection holds up.

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow John on Twitter @john9williams.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire