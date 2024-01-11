USA TODAY Sports grades Auburn’s 2023 season

The 2023 college football season is officially over, with the Michan Wolverine standing atop the sport as the national champions.

With the season over, Paul Myerberg of USA Today Sports decided to look back at how all 133 FBS teams performed and handed out grades to each program. He graded on a curve, based in part on preseason expectations, in-season performance and considered any special circumstances, such as injuries or big wins.

Myerberg handed the Auburn Tigers a C- in Hugh Freeze’s first season on the Plains. While Auburn didn’t enter the season with high expectations, they ended the season on a three-game losing streak and fell to 6-7.

The Tigers performed well against rivals Alabama and Georgia but were crushed by LSU and Texas A&M on the road. They also suffered one of the worst losses in program history, getting demolished by New Mexico State inside Jordan-Hare Stadium.

In response to the disappointing ending, Freeze has shaken up the coaching staff, firing offensive coordinator Philip Montgomery and watched defensive coordinator Ron Roberts leave to take a job at Florida. Auburn has not yet announced a replacement for either coordinator but Freeze is expected to take over play calling duties for the offense in 2024.

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow JD on Twitter @jdmccarthy15

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire