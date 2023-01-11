USA TODAY Sports graded all 131 FBS teams, how did Big 12 teams fare?

It was a memorable season for the Big 12. At least for some teams. The programs that were considered the preseason favorites for the Big 12 title failed to meet expectations.

Baylor, Oklahoma, and Oklahoma State, the three teams that most believed would compete for the conference championship, went a combined 19-20 on the season. At the same Kansas State, TCU, and Kansas saw resurgent years, with the Wildcats winning their first conference title in a decade.

Texas made progress in their rebuild, and even Iowa State played some good football, at least on the defensive side of the ball.

It was a deep league in 2022, and a lot of the Big 12 beat up on itself. Only TCU managed to get by without multiple conference losses.

Looking back at the 2022 season, USA TODAY Sports’ Paul Myerburg graded all 131 FBS teams and here’s how the Big 12 programs fared.

TCU Horned Frogs: A+

Nov 26, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Max Duggan (15) points at his receiver after thrown a touchdown pass against the Iowa State Cyclones during second half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sportsoklaho

One of just five teams to receive an A+, the TCU Horned Frogs were one of the biggest stories from the 2022 college football season. From Max Duggan’s play to beating Michigan in the semifinal, TCU had a tremendous season.

The smackdown they took at the hands of Georgia shouldn’t diminish what was an incredible 2022 season in Sonny Dykes’ first year at the helm.

Kansas State Wildcats: A

Dec 3, 2022; Arlington, TX, USA; Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Will Howard (18) holds up the championship trophy as the Wildcats celebrate winning the Big 12 championship after defeating the TCU Horned Frogs overtime at AT&T Stadium. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Like TCU, Kansas State went from middle of the pack in 2021 to an ascending team in 2022. The Wildcats upset the Horned Frogs in the Big 12 championship game to hoist their first conference title since 2012.

Story continues

Kansas Jayhawks: A

Nov 19, 2022; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) drops back to pass as Texas Longhorns defensive end Ovie Oghoufo (18) defends during the first half at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Despite the 6-7 season, the Kansas Jayhawks qualified for a bowl game for the first time in what feels like forever. They had a tremendous start to the season and ended up in the top 20 at one point. An injury to Jalon Daniels led to the wheels falling off. Still, a step in the right direction for the Jayhawks.

Texas Tech Red Raiders: B+

Sep 24, 2022; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders head coach Joey McGuire sings the school song after the Red Raiders defeated the Texas Longhorns in overtime at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field. Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

One of three first-year coaches in the Big 12, Joey McGuire and the Texas Tech Red Raiders overcame a quarterback carousel to finish the season with wins over Oklahoma and Ole Miss and go 8-5 on the season.

Texas Longhorns: C

Oct 15, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson (5) runs for yardage during the second half against the Iowa State Cyclones at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

In Steve Sarkisian’s second season in Austin, the Texas Longhorns went from 5-7 to 8-5 and lost a close game to a good Washington team in the Alamo Bowl. It was an up-and-down season for Quinn Ewers, which led to an up-and-down season for the Longhorns. Still, Texas is heading in a positive direction.

Baylor Bears: C-

Oct 1, 2022; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback Blake Shapen (12) is sacked by Oklahoma State Cowboys defensive end Collin Oliver (30) during the second quarter at McLane Stadium. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

This feels generous for one of the teams that was slated to contend for the Big 12 title. The Baylor Bears regressed in year three under Dave Aranda, making their 2021 Big 12 title look like the outlier.

Oklahoma State Cowboys: D+

Nov 26, 2022; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Ollie Gordon (0) runs past West Virginia Mountaineers safety Hershey McLaurin (13) and defensive lineman Taurus Simmons (45) during a college football game between Oklahoma State and West Virginia at Boone Pickens Stadium. Bryan Terry-USA TODAY Sports

Like Baylor, the Oklahoma State Cowboys were supposed to contend for the Big 12 title. Though they had a 7-6 record, they really fell off down the stretch, losing six of their last eight games after starting 5-0. Injuries to Spencer Sanders didn’t help, but the defense really dropped off after Jim Knowles left for Ohio State.

West Virginia Mountaineers: D+

Nov 26, 2022; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback Nicco Marchiol (8) drops back to pass during a college football game between Oklahoma State and West Virginia at Boone Pickens Stadium. Bryan Terry-USA TODAY Sports

Very little was expected of the West Virginia Mountaineers, but still, the season was a disappointment. After finally getting what many thought was the answer at quarterback, J.T. Daniels struggled in his only season at the helm. Eventually, he was replaced by Garrett Greene, who propelled the Mountaineers to their first win over Oklahoma since joining the Big 12.

Oklahoma Sooners: D

Nov 26, 2022; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Theo Wease (10) catches a touchdown pass against Texas Tech Red Raiders defensive corner back Malik Dunlap (24) in the second half at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field. Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

It was a disappointing season for the Sooners. It was their worst record since 1998. Brent Venables and the defensive staff have worked to improve a defense that was one of the worst in college football in 2022. We’ll see if those portal additions make the difference and help the Sooners improve from 6-7 next year.

Iowa State Cyclones: D

Nov 26, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Hunter Dekkers (12) hands off to running back Eli Sanders (6) against the TCU Horned Frogs during the first half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

The Iowa State Cyclones were the reverse of the Oklahoma Sooners. A great defense that couldn’t get enough offense to take advantage. It was Matt Campbell’s worst season in Ames since his first season in Ames.

[listicle id=78669]

[listicle id=78610]

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today. You can also follow John on Twitter @john9williams.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire