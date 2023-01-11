USA TODAY Sports’ final letter grade for Florida football 2022

Florida football’s 2022 campaign did not quite go as planned as Billy Napier failed to finish above the .500 mark in his first year on the sidelines. Adding insult to injury, the 6-7 record that the Gators earned was the same as the season prior and featured a similar stumble down the stretch that doomed the Orange and Blue to a second-straight losing season.

As such, the national sports media did not think much of the Orange and Blue this past fall, failing to earn any votes in either the Coaches or AP polls — though it did finish at No. 33 in ESPN’s Football Power Index. USA TODAY Sports writer Paul Myerberg had a pretty poor opinion of how the Gators performed, assigning them a D+ in his final letter grades for the 2022 college football season.

Take a look below at Myerberg’s report card for the FBS schools that earned the same letter grade as Florida in 2022.

Related

Here's Billy Napier's final USA TODAY Coaches Poll ballot Florida among The Athletic's 'most surprising' classes of 2023 Top Florida transfer portal target to announce commitment Florida adds this DL to growing list of January visitors College Wire's way-too-early composite top 25 for the 2023 college football season

List

How to Watch: Florida Gators at LSU Tigers on Tuesday night

List

Florida at LSU: Betting odds for Gators-Tigers basketball on Tuesday

List

Colin Castleton climbing Florida's all-time shot blocker list

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire