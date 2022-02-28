USA TODAY Sports Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll and where SEC teams stand

Florida hasn’t appeared on the USA TODAY Sports Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll in weeks, and a loss to Arkansas buried the Gators’ chances of earning any votes in the Week 16 results.

While the Gators may be struggling, five other Southeastern Conference teams sit firmly in the top 25. A pair of SEC upsets did shake things up a bit this week in the rankings, though.

Auburn fell one spot to No. 5 after dropping a game to Tennessee, and the Volunteers jumped up to No. 13 from No. 17 in turn. Arkansas also upset Kentucky causing the Wildcats to drop three places to No. 6 and the Razorbacks to finish the week at No. 15. Alabama rounds out the list at No. 24.

While it didn’t receive any votes in this week’s poll, LSU is another team in the conference that figures to finish the season off with an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament.

A look at the full Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports.

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

Gonzaga

24-3

771 (20)

2

Duke

25-4

726 (9)

+4

3

Arizona

25-3

707

-1

4

Baylor

24-5

649 (1)

+7

5

Auburn

25-4

643 (1)

-1

6

Kentucky

23-6

638 (1)

-3

7

Kansas

23-5

615

-2

8

Providence

24-3

596

+2

9

Purdue

24-5

545

-2

10

Wisconsin

23-5

522

+2

11

Villanova

21-7

458

-3

12

Texas Tech

22-7

415

-3

13

Tennessee

21-7

401

+4

14

Houston

24-4

376

+1

15

Arkansas

23-6

356

+3

16

USC

25-4

319

17

Illinois

20-8

271

-3

18

UCLA

21-6

252

-5

19

Connecticut

21-7

244

+1

20

Saint Mary’s

24-6

220

+3

21

Texas

21-8

195

+1

22

Murray State

28-2

166

-1

23

Ohio State

18-8

104

-4

24

Alabama

19-10

44

+1

25

Michigan State

19-9

42

-1

25

Iowa

20-8

42

+4

Others Receiving Votes

Colorado St. 14; Boise St. 13; Notre Dame 10; Marquette 9; Wake Forest 8; Wyoming 6; Seton Hall 6; North Texas 4; San Francisco 3; North Carolina 3; Iowa State 2; Creighton 2; South Dakota State 1; San Diego St. 1; Miami-Florida 1

