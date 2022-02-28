USA TODAY Sports Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll and where SEC teams stand
Florida hasn’t appeared on the USA TODAY Sports Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll in weeks, and a loss to Arkansas buried the Gators’ chances of earning any votes in the Week 16 results.
While the Gators may be struggling, five other Southeastern Conference teams sit firmly in the top 25. A pair of SEC upsets did shake things up a bit this week in the rankings, though.
Auburn fell one spot to No. 5 after dropping a game to Tennessee, and the Volunteers jumped up to No. 13 from No. 17 in turn. Arkansas also upset Kentucky causing the Wildcats to drop three places to No. 6 and the Razorbacks to finish the week at No. 15. Alabama rounds out the list at No. 24.
While it didn’t receive any votes in this week’s poll, LSU is another team in the conference that figures to finish the season off with an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament.
A look at the full Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports.
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
Gonzaga
24-3
771 (20)
–
2
Duke
25-4
726 (9)
+4
3
Arizona
25-3
707
-1
4
Baylor
24-5
649 (1)
+7
5
Auburn
25-4
643 (1)
-1
6
Kentucky
23-6
638 (1)
-3
7
Kansas
23-5
615
-2
8
Providence
24-3
596
+2
9
Purdue
24-5
545
-2
10
23-5
522
+2
11
Villanova
21-7
458
-3
12
Texas Tech
22-7
415
-3
13
Tennessee
21-7
401
+4
14
Houston
24-4
376
+1
15
Arkansas
23-6
356
+3
16
25-4
319
–
17
Illinois
20-8
271
-3
18
UCLA
21-6
252
-5
19
Connecticut
21-7
244
+1
20
Saint Mary’s
24-6
220
+3
21
21-8
195
+1
22
Murray State
28-2
166
-1
23
18-8
104
-4
24
Alabama
19-10
44
+1
25
Michigan State
19-9
42
-1
25
Iowa
20-8
42
+4
Others Receiving Votes
Colorado St. 14; Boise St. 13; Notre Dame 10; Marquette 9; Wake Forest 8; Wyoming 6; Seton Hall 6; North Texas 4; San Francisco 3; North Carolina 3; Iowa State 2; Creighton 2; South Dakota State 1; San Diego St. 1; Miami-Florida 1
