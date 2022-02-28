USA TODAY Sports Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll and where SEC teams stand

Florida hasn’t appeared on the USA TODAY Sports Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll in weeks, and a loss to Arkansas buried the Gators’ chances of earning any votes in the Week 16 results.

While the Gators may be struggling, five other Southeastern Conference teams sit firmly in the top 25. A pair of SEC upsets did shake things up a bit this week in the rankings, though.

Auburn fell one spot to No. 5 after dropping a game to Tennessee, and the Volunteers jumped up to No. 13 from No. 17 in turn. Arkansas also upset Kentucky causing the Wildcats to drop three places to No. 6 and the Razorbacks to finish the week at No. 15. Alabama rounds out the list at No. 24.

While it didn’t receive any votes in this week’s poll, LSU is another team in the conference that figures to finish the season off with an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament.

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Gonzaga 24-3 771 (20) – 2 Duke 25-4 726 (9) +4 3 Arizona 25-3 707 -1 4 Baylor 24-5 649 (1) +7 5 Auburn 25-4 643 (1) -1 6 Kentucky 23-6 638 (1) -3 7 Kansas 23-5 615 -2 8 Providence 24-3 596 +2 9 Purdue 24-5 545 -2 10 Wisconsin 23-5 522 +2 11 Villanova 21-7 458 -3 12 Texas Tech 22-7 415 -3 13 Tennessee 21-7 401 +4 14 Houston 24-4 376 +1 15 Arkansas 23-6 356 +3 16 USC 25-4 319 – 17 Illinois 20-8 271 -3 18 UCLA 21-6 252 -5 19 Connecticut 21-7 244 +1 20 Saint Mary’s 24-6 220 +3 21 Texas 21-8 195 +1 22 Murray State 28-2 166 -1 23 Ohio State 18-8 104 -4 24 Alabama 19-10 44 +1 25 Michigan State 19-9 42 -1 25 Iowa 20-8 42 +4

Colorado St. 14; Boise St. 13; Notre Dame 10; Marquette 9; Wake Forest 8; Wyoming 6; Seton Hall 6; North Texas 4; San Francisco 3; North Carolina 3; Iowa State 2; Creighton 2; South Dakota State 1; San Diego St. 1; Miami-Florida 1

