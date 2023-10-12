USA TODAY Sports experts share Auburn-LSU predictions

Auburn football heads to No. 20 LSU this weekend in hopes of proving sportsbooks and analytics data wrong.

BetMGM predicts the host Tigers to beat Auburn by 11.5 points, and ESPN’s matchup predictor expects LSU to beat Auburn convincingly.

The experts at USA TODAY Sports are the latest to weigh in on Saturday’s game. Writers Scooby Axson, Jace Evans, Paul Myerberg, Erick Smith, Eddie Timanus, and Dan Wolken predicted each top-25 game ahead of week seven. Out of all six writers’ predictions, only Timanus forecasts an Auburn upset.

If Auburn were to prove Timanus’ prediction to be true, they would need to slow down LSU’s passing attack. LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels passes for 328 yards per game and is rather accurate as he has completed 72.9% of his passes. Malik Nabers and Brian Thompson Jr. are Daniel’s most reliable targets. Those two have combined to score 15 touchdowns this season.

Auburn’s final game with LSU for the foreseeable future is set to kick off on Saturday night at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire