USA TODAY Sports considers the Sooners recruiting class one of the best of 2023

Now that the 2023 cycle is officially over, it’s time to evaluate how the Oklahoma Sooners and the rest of the country faired from a big-picture perspective.

The Sooners finished with the No. 4 class in the cycle, according to the 247Sports compositeaccording to the 247Sports composite. They got big wins by closing the deal on Peyton Bowen and Makari Vickers. USA TODAY Sports’ Pete Myerberg believes the Oklahoma Sooners finished with one of the best recruiting classes on both the high school and transfer front.

Year 2 under Brent Venables looks much better for the Sooners, which again went heavy into the transfer portal to find plug-and-play starters from the Power Five. The most important is Rouse, who was briefly committed to Nebraska before joining the Sooners. He’s likely taking over at left tackle with former starter Anton Harrison off to the NFL. Another signee to watch is edge rusher Adepoju Adebawore, who may be the most ballyhooed prospect to come out of Kansas City in decades. Arnold was the Sooners’ top-rated signee and should see some snaps behind Dillon Gabriel in 2023 before taking the job the following season. – Myerberg, USA TODAY Sports

Walter Rouse was a big-time transfer addition for the Oklahoma Sooners. Adding an offensive lineman with 39 starts and more than 2,500 snaps at left tackle. That’s an incredible amount of experience that Bill Bedenbaugh gets to add to his offensive line to replace Anton Harrison.

Perhaps just as valuable, if not more, is the addition of Rondell Bothroyd, a defensive lineman with 13 sacks and 24.5 tackles for loss for Wake Forest over the last two seasons. Oklahoma struggled to rush the passer consistently in 2022, and he provides an immediate boost as someone who can play defensive end on early downs and defensive tackle in pass rush situations.

Then considering the Oklahoma Sooners landed the No. 4 class in the 247Sports composite rankings, this has been quite the offseason for Brent Venables and his staff after their 6-7 season.

Jackson Arnold, from a talent perspective, could be considered the best quarterback in the class. Adepoju Adebawore is an elite prospect who hasn’t even reached his peak as a defensive prospect. Landing Peyton Bowen was the icing on the cake of what was already an incredible recruiting class for 2023.

After a No. 8 class in 2022 and No. 4 class in 2023, the Oklahoma Sooners are on a roll on the recruiting trail. What will they do for an encore performance in the 2024 cycle?

