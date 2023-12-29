USA TODAY Sports commentator proposes one simple change to the bowl system

There are lots of good ideas floating around the internet for the improvement of the college bowl system. You might prefer one idea more than another, but this should be less about comparing ideas and more about incorporating all of them — or at least many of them — into a dramatically improved product.

It’s not as though we need to elevate Idea A over Idea B. Why not include both ideas — and others — to create a significantly better bowl experience than what we have now, with the transfer portal and opt-outs watering everything down.

At College Sports Wire, USA TODAY Sports football commentator and analyst Patrick Conn collected these facts:

“Below you will find a list of teams that made the bowl season with a record of 6-6.

AAC (Rice Owls)

ACC (Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech, Boston College, Syracuse)

Big 12 (Texas Tech, UCF)

Big Ten (Rutgers, Minnesota)

MAC (Bowling Green, Northern Illinois, Eastern Michigan)

Mountain West (San Jose State, Utah State)

Pac-12 (California)

SEC (Auburn)

Sun Belt (Old Dominion, Georgia State, Marshall, Georgia Southern, Arkansas State, Louisiana, South Alabama)

“A total of 23 teams that finished their 12-game schedule with 6-6 records were awarded with trips to the postseason.”

Conn’s point: The bowls are the definition of mediocrity, not quality.

He makes a good argument.

